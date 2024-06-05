"Bronny has better shot at roster spot you're slurping for" - NBA fans react to Patrick Beverley congratulating JJ Redick amid Lakers coaching update

The LA Lakers are reportedly homing in on former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick as their primary coaching target. Following the news, Milwaukee Bucks veteran point guard Patrick Beverley congratulated Redick, sparking humorous reactions from NBA fans who suspected ulterior motives.

Redick has been the presumed favorite in LA's coaching search over the past few weeks following its May 3 firing of Darvin Ham. With Redick being Lakers superstar forward LeBron James' podcast co-host, many assumed he would have an advantage in the interview process.

Nonetheless, LA has reportedly interviewed numerous candidates, primarily highly regarded assistant coaches from various playoff teams. Thus, earlier this week, its coaching search extended past the one-month mark.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania updated the saga. He noted that the Lakers' search has been "seriously focused" on Redick and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego the past two weeks. While no final decision has been made, he added that LA is "zeroing in on Redick as the frontrunner."

Afterward, Beverley applauded Redick on X/Twitter for seemingly being on the verge of landing his first coaching gig.

"Congrats, JJ Redick. Big time," Beverley said.

Beverley played 45 games for the Lakers last season before being dealt at last year's trade deadline. He has since played for three more franchises (Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee).

However, the 35-year-old's one-year, $3.2 million contract expired at the end of this season, making him a free agent this summer. So, many LA fans suspected Beverley was seeking a reunion with the Lakers.

"I know what you're trying to do but we ain't interested," @jason23lake said.

"You're trying to get signed, ain’t you?" @KDaboiku said.

"You're not coming back, Brodie,"@koushakan said.

One fan even asserted that the Lakers bringing back Beverley was less likely than them drafting James' son, Bronny, in this year's draft.

"Bronny has a better shot at the roster spot you're slurping for. You're washed, a terrible sport, and would be in Cancun for the entire season with any other commissioner than [Adam] Silver who slurps the players," @ProfessorWheels said.

Meanwhile, another quipped that Redick potentially ditching podcasting to become a coach might lead Beverley to receive more podcast views.

"You're just happy you might be able to take his top spot in the podcasting world," @BronGotGame said.

Amid Patrick Beverley's congratulatory message, Lakers may wait weeks to officially hire JJ Redick

While Patrick Beverley quickly commended JJ Redick on Tuesday, his congratulatory message may have been a few weeks premature.

In his report, Shams Charania noted that Redick is set to cover the 2024 NBA Finals as an ESPN broadcaster. So, the Lakers might wait until after the series to hire him if they choose to do so.

The finals start Thursday and could last until June 23 if extended to a Game 7. Thus, it may take up to almost three more weeks for Redick to officially be named LA's next coach.

