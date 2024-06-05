Evan Turner pokes fun as LeBron James' Lakers continue head coaching search - "I coach like JJ Redick for real"

Amid the LA Lakers' extensive coaching search, former 10-year NBA veteran Evan Turner recently poked fun at the franchise, jokingly hinting at his coaching qualifications.

LA has been hunting for a new coach since firing Darvin Ham on May 3. Despite having a 90-74 coaching record over two seasons, Ham was dismissed after the Lakers' 4-1 first-round playoff series loss to the Denver Nuggets.

LA has since been connected to numerous candidates, primarily up-and-coming assistant coaches from several of the league's premier teams. However, on Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that former 15-year NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick is the favorite to land the position.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The LA Lakers are zeroing in on JJ Redick as the frontrunner for the franchise’s next head coach, league and industry sources say," Charania said.

Expand Tweet

Redick, now an ESPN broadcaster and NBA podcaster, is broadly regarded as one of the league's brightest basketball minds. However, he has zero NBA coaching experience. So, following the news of him leading the pack of the Lakers' coaching candidates, Turner quipped that he was just as qualified for the job.

"I coach like JJ Redick for real," Turner said.

Expand Tweet

Turner has a brief NBA coaching resume, having served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics during the 2020-21 season. However, he has been out of coaching since.

So, the 35-year-old, who has long been critical of LeBron James and Co., was seemingly just having fun at the Lakers' expense.

Also Read: NBA insider reports LA Lakers are using 'frontrunner' JJ Redick's ESPN obligations to thoroughly interview other candidates

Lakers in "no rush" to hire coach despite JJ Redick's frontrunner status

While JJ Redick's frontrunner status for LA's coaching position has been confirmed, the Lakers may still take their time making a final decision.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike, anonymous LA insiders noted that the organization is in "no rush" to end its coaching search. Redick is set to cover this year's NBA Finals, which could stretch as long as June 23. Thus, many have speculated that his ESPN obligation could prolong the Lakers' decision.

Shams Charania added that the franchise has also been "impressed" with New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego during its interview process. Unlike Redick, Borrego has an extensive coaching resume, including as a head coach with the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 to 2022.

Charania noted that LA's coaching search has been "seriously focused" on the two candidates over the last couple of weeks. So, it appears the Lakers will hire either Redick or Borrego possibly toward the end of this month.

Also Read: "Will people in Boston be happy if they win?" - JJ Redick pokes fun at overtly critical Celtics media after appearance on radio show