Bronny James dodges massive injury scare after monster dunk in front of mom Savannah James

Lakers rookie and LeBron James' son Bronny James dodged a major injury in front of his mom, Savannah James, during Friday's G League game between South Bay and Valley Suns. In the fourth quarter of the game, Bronny attacked the rack full steam and slammed the ball with both his hands for a monster dunk.

However, the No. 55 pick couldn't hold onto the rim. He fell back first on the floor and took a while to get back up. Savannah James was sitting courtside when the brutal fall took place right in front of her eyes. Here's the clip:

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fortunately, Bronny was able to get back up and go to the bench. His mom, Savannah, didn't express much, but she would be relieved after her son managed to avoid a massive injury.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

It would have been a major heartbreak for Bronny and his supporters as the Lakers rookie had one of his best games for South Bay. Bronny tallied 28 points and six rebounds on 12 of 23 shots. South Bay won 122-104 behind his heroics.

Bronny James also shrugged off any injury concerns, saying he's a "tough cookie."

Expand Tweet

Lakers fans show grave concerns as LeBron James' son Bronny James almost suffers major injury

Bronny James had everyone amazed by his performance. However, his nasty fall at the end of the game had fans worried. It initially looked concerning as Bronny didn't get up right away and had to be attended briefly by the team's staff. Fans instantly reacted to this rough play for Bronny online.

One fan cited Savannah James, saying:

"Savannah felt that"

Another said:

"Amazing dunk awful fall"

One fan added:

"Damn he went head first"

One fan said:

"He hurt himself doing it"

Another speculated Savannah's mindset:

"She probably has anxiety after what happend to him so moments like this are possibly triggering."

Bronny James could play again for the South Bay Lakers on Saturday against the San Diego Clippers. He is ruled out for the Lakers' game against the Pacers, so that seems like the plan for the No. 55 pick. Bronny could return for the Lakers ahead of Monday's clash at home against the Utah Jazz for Luka Doncic's debut.

Also read: Fans in frenzy as Bronny James mimics new teammate Luka Doncic's signature stepback 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback