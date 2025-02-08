"Gonna carry the Lakers" - Fans in frenzy as Bronny James mimics new teammate Luka Doncic's signature stepback 3 

Bronny James was on fire during his latest South Bay Lakers appearance in the G League. The No. 55 pick had several highlights, and one in particular stood out. Bronny recreated new Lakers teammate and superstar Luka Doncic's signature step-back 3 in the third quarter of Friday's clash against the Valley Suns.

Despite failing to get the switch on a big, Bronny showed off his ball-handling and ability to get separation from his closest defender. He hit the defender with an under-the-leg cross over a couple of jab steps and a hesitation up before stepping back and making the 3, his third of the night.

Bronny James had 26 points after three quarters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He even chirped at the cameras on his way back on defense. Bronny's impeccable shot seemed like Luka Doncic's signature move, which often dominates the Slovenian's highlight reels. Here's one of Doncic's most iconic shots with that move:

Expand Tweet

After watching Bronny James' 3-pointer, one of the South Bay Reporters, Raj Chipalu, compared the rookie's shot to Luka Doncic, saying:

"Bronny with the Luka step back, his 3rd already."

Another said:

"Bronny is gonna carry the Lakers"

One fan added:

"He’s getting better every game"

One tweeted:

Expand Tweet

One fan said Austin Reaves can take a day off against the Pacers on Saturday after Bronny's massive night:

"Austin can rest tomorrow, Bronny got 26. He’s ready"

Bronny James drops 28 points to lead South Bay Lakers to a win

Bronny James capped off his brilliant night with 28 points and six rebounds to lead the South Bay Lakers to a 122-104 win. He shot 12 of 23, putting up one of his best games in the G League. Bronny has looked comfortable with each game. He's also broken his field goal drought in the NBA during his limited playing time.

That confidence seems to have carried over to the G League in Friday's clash. He scored on all three levels. Bronny made three 3s on nine attempts and had a +/- of +16. Bronny also overcame his turnover problem, losing the ball only once during the game.

Also read: Bronny James dodges massive injury scare after monster dunk in front of mom Savannah James

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback