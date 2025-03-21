Bronny James earns 2-word praise from $162,500,000 star after career-high outing

LA Lakers rookie Bronny James had the best game of his young career on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. James finished with 17 points, three rebounds and four assists, but the Lakers suffered a 118-89 defeat. He received plenty of praise from fans and basketball personalities, including a current Toronto Raptors guard.

Ad

The Lakers played without LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt. The Bucks took control of the game early, while Bronny came off the bench to play 30 minutes. He was efficient from the field, going 7-for-10, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

It was just his 22nd career game, mostly getting garbage minutes and stints in the NBA G League. He had his first real opportunity to play on Thursday and made the most of it. James was confident all game long and looked like he belonged out there. The only blemish was his four turnovers.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On Bleacher Report's Instagram post about Bronny James, Toronto Raptors star guard Immanuel Quickley commented on the young guard's performance. The $162.5 million man dropped a two-word reaction, praising the game of the LA Lakers rookie.

"Smooth game," Quickley commented.

Immanuel Quickley comments on Bronny James' performance. (Photo: @bleacherreport on IG)

Bronny James has made strides in his game throughout the season, having benefitted from playing in the NBA G League and getting minutes. He just needs more time against NBA-level talent to see if he can do it for an entire season and not in blowout games.

Ad

Immanuel Quickley maybe could help Bronny, given that they have similar builds, as both stand at 6-foot-3. They can play both guard positions, though Quickley is more of a scorer, while Bronny gives energy and defense.

JJ Redick praises Bronny James after the game

JJ Redick praises Bronny James after the game. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking after the game, JJ Redick praised Bronny James after his career night. Redick also explained what James needs to do to carve out a consistent role in the NBA. The LA Lakers coach is happy with his progress and thinks confidence is key to the rookie's success.

Ad

"We've obviously monitored him in the G (League) and feel like in those end games situations, when he's gotten a chance to play with us, he's been really good," Redick said, according to USA Today. "Not surprised by tonight, I think his confidence is growing.

"I think the next step is becoming an elite conditioned athlete. When he does that with his physical tools and his burst and his handle, we think he's gonna be an above average to a really good NBA shooter."

Ad

It's clear that Bronny has a future with the Lakers, so he would need to put in more work this offseason. The team is expected to have a deep playoff run, though the 20-year-old is unlikely to be part of the postseason rotation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback