Watch: Bronny James completes an audacious ‘jelly’ move in Sierra Canyon’s 71-53 win over St. Vincent-St. Mary’s

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' son Bronny James has recently been catching the attention of basketball fans all over the world with some amazing on-court moves. Representing Sierra Canyon, Bronny James put on a show against St. Vincent–St. Mary High School.

Bronny James dropped 19 points against LeBron James' alma mater St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, as King James was in attendance to watch his son put on a show.

ESPN @espn Bronny with the JELLY‼️ Bronny with the JELLY‼️ https://t.co/6SKhmd53vV

LeBron James has three kids - Bronny James, Bryce James and Zhuri James. King James is often seen showing his support for his children's different endeavors. Bronny James takes after his father and has shown incredible potential on the court already.

In the game against St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, Bronny James was seen producing a moment of magic in the fourth quarter. Described as "jelly," it is essentially a finger roll with some panache. Flamboyance is key to pulling this move off and that is exactly what Bronny James did last night.

Can LeBron James' return improve the Los Angeles Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a shaky start so far this season. The Lakers currently sit as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, less than two games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, who are the fourth seed. But with the Lakers flirting with a .500 record, things will need to drastically improve if the L.A.-based franchise wants to avoid a play-in game.

LeBron has missed a huge chunk of games so far for his franchise. Head coach Frank Vogel has struggled with his lineup and has constantly chopped and changed the rotations all while the Lakers continue to be awful defensively. The Lakers are ranked 17th in the league for defensive rating and it shows. While LeBron isn't the defensive stalwart that he was a couple of years ago, he can still come up with big defensive moments when it matters most.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Lakers were outscored by 28 points in the 3rd quarter against the Timberwolves tonight, their 2nd-worst points differential in *any* quarter in the shot-clock era (1954-55).



The Lakers were outscored by 28 points in the 3rd quarter against the Timberwolves tonight, their 2nd-worst points differential in *any* quarter in the shot-clock era (1954-55).

Lakers starters combined for just 6 Ast, their fewest in a game over the last 4 seasons.

Shooting is also something the Lakers have struggled a lot with this season. LeBron's return in this regard will free up more space on the floor for the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington and Malik Monk. James' passing is arguably the best in the NBA and that will get these shooters a lot of open shots in games.

But as important as LeBron James' return is, the Lakers will need to build chemistry between their three superstars of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. AD in particular has been shooting a paltry 18.8% from range this season and that will cause the Lakers spacing issues, especially with James and Westbrook on the court during the close-out moments.

Frank Vogel has a lot of work to do. With games coming thick and fast in December, the sooner he figures out the issues, the better it will be for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Otherwise, you are looking at a repeat of last season.

