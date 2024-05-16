Bronny James gets his first NBA suitor as lottery team expresses interest in offering individual workout: Report

This week, Bronny James has been competing at the NBA Draft Combine to try and increase his stock before June. It appears his hard work is starting to pay off. Recent reports suggest one team is interested in drafting the guard prospect.

Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek reported Thursday that the Utah Jazz are interested in bringing in Bronny for a workout. She also cited that Utah might draft him at No. 32 overall in hopes of luring LeBron James in free agency.

"The Jazz have expressed interest in bringing Bronny in for an individual workout and could be interested in him with the 32nd pick, sources told Yahoo Sports," Peek wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The franchise has been patiently rebuilding behind the leadership of Danny Ainge, and bringing in Bronny with the hopes of luring a superstar like LeBron could be the jump owner Ryan Smith is looking for to add a spark to the Jazz."

LeBron has a chance to enter free agency this offseason if he were to decline his player option. Armed with a war chest of draft picks, the Jazz are in a position to take a flier on Bronny James in hopes of targeting LeBron. Since moving on from Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Utah has centered its rebuild around All-Star forward Luari Markkanen.

Bronny James opens up on changing narrative as LeBron James' son

When it comes to Bronny James getting drafted, most have mainly discussed its connections to LeBron James. As the former USC Trojans guard prepares for the next level, he opened up about the idea of playing alongside his dad in the pros.

Over the past few years, LeBron has said it's a goal of his to play with his sons in the NBA. However, Bronny doesn't appear to have similar feelings. For him, the primary goal is going out and making a name for himself.

"My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself," Bronny said. "Of course get to the NBA which is everyone's end goal to get here.

"I've never thought about just playing with my dad. Of course he's brought it up a couple times. But I don't think about it much."

Expand Tweet

Coming off a lackluster freshman season at USC, Bronny James is fighting an uphill battle to make it into the NBA ranks. Performing well in the combine is crucial, as it's his best chance to boost his chances of being drafted.

While the son of the LA Lakers star might want to separate himself, it's going to be tough getting out of LeBron's shadow. Especially in this instance, as the 20-time All-Star lined up his free agency with his son entering the pros.