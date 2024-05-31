"Bronny James gets to play with his idol": Warriors' fans erupt in excitement as LeBron James' son linked to Steph Curry & Co.

NBA fans were hyped up after LeBron James' son, Bronny James, was linked to Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors in the latest mock draft by ESPN. Per the draft projection, the Warriors will land James with the No. 52 pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

While the draft projection can also change in the future, fans welcomed the idea of LeBron's son playing with Curry on X (formerly Twitter). Some fans said the USC Trojans star playing with Curry would be a wholesome moment in the NBA.

Some fans also said in the comment section that perhaps Bronny James will be LeBron James' vibe in Golden State.

"Bronny gets to play with his idol man so wholesome," a fan wrote.

"A lot of creative minds for him to learn from, I can see it," another fan wrote.

"The Warriors are banking on some royal blood to reign over the court. Bronny James might just bring the "LeBron Magic" to Golden State," another fan wrote.

LBJ previously commented that he wanted to play with his son. In light of his free agency this offseason, some fans hoped that Bronny might be able to bring LeBron and Curry together with the Warriors.

"Yes please make it happen. We need to see LeBron and Curry team up before it’s all said and done," a fan wrote.

"LeBron and Bronny will be Warriors next season you heard it here first," another fan wrote.

However, some fans didn't think it was a good idea for the Warriors to pick James' son.

"Hell nah that’s a wasted pick," a fan commented

"Literally nobody cares. This kid isn’t good," a fan wrote.

Can LeBron James join his son and Steph Curry with Warriors?

There has been a lot of chatter around the NBA about LeBron James’ free agency since the Lakers exited in the first round of the playoffs. After his agent, Rich Paul, said that James is a free agent, NBA analysts have been divided about his decision going into this offseason.

LeBron James will become a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season. However, he also has a player option in the final year of his contract, which means he has the power to exercise his player option this offseason. The last date for James to make that decision is June 29.

However, James leaving the Lakers to join another team is a very unlikely scenario. This season, he will have a salary of $51 million, and most teams do not have the cap space to sign James with that kind of massive salary.

For the Warriors to sign James with that kind of massive salary, they will have to give away a lot of their core players. They are already paying Curry $55 million for the 2024-25 season and have to make an offer to Klay Thompson, whose contract got over this season itself.

The Warriors would have to say goodbye to Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, and then rebuild the team with veteran players with minimum-salary contracts.

The real question is, would it be worth it for the Warriors? As long as it is LeBron James, it is always worth it for any organization, simply because of the profit he helps the team garner. Moreover, James and Curry on the same team would be a blockbuster both in terms of popularity and being a contender in the West.