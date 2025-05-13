"Bronny James getting more coverage than this guy" - NBA fans react to Cooper Flagg's standout NBA combine workout footage

Duke star Cooper Flagg showed off what he can do at the NBA draft combine on Tuesday. Flagg attended the combine to showcase other aspects of his game that aren't usually noticed by casual fans. The top draft prospect went all out to present what he can do.

Flagg underwent a series of drills to measure his vertical jump, agility, quickness and other aspects.

For his vertical leap, the 6-foot-9 forward recorded 35.50 inches. While it isn't mind-blowing compared to Michael Jordan's 48-inch vertical leap, it was still impressive.

Flagg also did the pro lane drill. The exercise is used to asses an athlete's change of direction speed, agility and overall athletic ability. He recorded 10.83 seconds for the drill. According to Topend Sports, Jamison Brewer recorded the fastest time in the drill in 2001 with 9.65 seconds.

The forward also did the shuttle run and 3/4 court sprint drills. He made a strong impression in both exercises. For the shooting drill, Flagg was locked in and made all of his five shots from beyond the arc.

Following Cooper Flagg's display of talent at the combine, fans revealed their thoughts on the social media platform.

"Bronny James getting more coverage than this guy," a fan said.

Fans react to Flagg's Draft Combine outing

Other fans had something to say about the Dallas Mavericks' trade talks surrounding Cooper Flagg.

"Can't wait for Nico to trade him for a bag of chips," a fan said.

Fans react to Flagg's Draft Combine outing

Flagg is the projected top pick and many expect him to be drafted by the Mavericks. This was because of the NBA draft lottery results on Monday, where Dallas secured the No. 1 pick.

Former NBA player thinks the Mavericks should trade Cooper Flagg

Many already expect the Mavericks to draft Cooper Flagg in June. However, a former NBA player doesn't think it's the right move.

Given that Dallas looks to contend for the NBA title, former Chicago Bulls player Jay Williams said that the team should trade the pick. According to him, a player like Flagg needs time to develop, time that the Mavericks don't have.

He recommended that the management look into a deal that would allow the Mavs to acquire an established star. He named stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker and Tyrese Maxey as potential trade options.

However, Marc Stein revealed that the Mavericks aren't looking to trade the pick and will likely use it to draft Cooper Flagg.

