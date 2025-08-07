Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield can’t hide her true feelings as mom celebrates special announcement with American TV giant

Bronny James’ girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, is spending her summer on vacation but remains active on Instagram. On Tuesday, she shared photos of time on the beach, a post that the LA Lakers guard promptly reacted to. Whitfield is back with an IG story, this time, highlighting her mother’s latest achievement.

The Spelman College student wrote on IG after Deadline reported that HBO had given Salli Richardson-Whitfield a two-year extension:

“My mommy [clapping hands emoji]”

Parker Whitfield proudly shows her mom's achievement on Instagram on Wednesday. [photo: @parker.whitfield/IG]

Salli, who started her career in entertainment as an actor, shifted to directing over the past few years. She signed with HBO in 2020 and quickly turned heads with her work on “The Gilded Age” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the LA Lakers Dynasty.” For her work in the Lakers’ docuseries, she received a Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Like Bronny James, his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, is well-known. Whitfield’s parents are the newly extended HBO director Salli and actor Dondre T. Whitfield, who is a big fan of the LA Lakers guard.

Bronny James and his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, have come a long way from Sierra Canyon

Not much is known about the relationship between Bronny James and Parker Whitfield, but what is certain is they went to high school together. While LeBron James’ older son played basketball for Sierra Canyon, Parker made her name in athletics via softball.

After high school, James pursued his basketball career by committing to play for USC, where he had a horrific start. The combo guard suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2023 during a practice with the Trojans. After four months of treatment and recovery, James eventually suited up for his school in late November.

While Bronny James grabbed the spotlight, Parker Whitfield quietly went to Spelman College, a historically black school, in Atlanta. Whitfield’s parents, Salli and Dondre, expressed their excitement for their daughter on Instagram.

Distance failed to keep James and Whitfield together. In October 2024, the two went to Paris to cheer for Team USA, which was led by LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, in the Olympics. Whitfield spent time with the Jameses while in the City.

To confirm the status of their relationship, James reacted to Whitfield's post on IG last month. He wrote:

“My girlfriend!”

Bronny James' reaction to Parker Whitfield's summer photos a month ago. [photo: @parker.whitfield/IG]

James and Parker have come a long way from Sierra Canyon.

