Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield gives glimpse of heartfelt time spent with Lakers guard

The LA Lakers are in the offseason, and Bronny James is using it to spend time with his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield. She highlighted it by sharing a photo of their outing on social media.

Whitfield posted a photo on her Instagram story on Wednesday of James carrying some of her stuff, including a Minion stuffed toy, and celebrated the moment with a yellow heart emoji and a magic wand.

Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield shares a photo of their time.

Bronny James and Whitfield both attended Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles and were student athletes. While he starred for the basketball team she played softball.

Whitfield is the daughter of actors Dondre T. Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. She is currently attending HBCU Spelman College in Atlanta.

The two confirmed their relationship after they were spotted together in August at the Paris Olympic Games as they sat courtside and watched Bronny's dad, LeBron James, help Team USA win the gold medal.

They have kept their relationship relatively private, but now and then, they share sweet moments together on social media.

Bronny James vows to continue working on his game in the offseason

Bronny James vows to continue working on his game in preparation for his second year in the NBA. Highly scrutinized in his rookie season as he played alongside his NBA superstar father, LeBron James, with the LA Lakers, Bronny said work continues for him to further prove his worth as a player.

In an interview with Fox Sports after their season ended, the former USC player opened up about his rookie season and his plans moving forward.

Bronny James said:

"I was under a lot of pressure. It was getting to me a little bit... Working is a distraction from everything. I love just coming into the gym and working and talking to my coaches and watching film. All of the stuff that can help me get better every day. It’s a distraction from all of that stuff. So, just going to continue to do that and see where it takes me. It’s going good so far.”

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Getty

Bronny was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft after playing one collegiate season at USC. His selection, however, was met with a lot of criticism, with people looking at it as just a favor for his dad.

He saw limited minutes in his rookie campaign as he split time with the Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. He averaged 2.3 points on 31.3% shooting in 27 games.

