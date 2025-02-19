Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield spotted at Bryce James' high school playoff game with LeBron James

LeBron James, his elder son, Bronny James, and his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, were among the notable attendees for Bryce James' Sierra Canyon High School game on Wednesday. The Lakers duo made the most of their time off ahead of Wednesday's showdown against the Charlotte Hornets by showing their support to Bryce, who was playing in the team's away playoff clash against St. John Bosco.

LeBron and Bronny sported black hoodies while the latter's girlfriend was in a blue outfit. Bryce had some highlight plays in front of the trio. However, Sierra Canyon eventually lost the game 60-55. Here's a clip of LeBron, Bronny, and Parker at the game:

The game had more in it for Bronny James and Parker Whitfield than just Bryce James. The couple is an alumnus of Sierra Canyon High School. Bronny and Parker graduated in 2023. Notably, LeBron James' son chose to go to USC for one year before declaring for the draft and getting drafted by the Lakers in 2024.

Meanwhile, Parker Whitfield pursued higher education at Spelman College in Atlanta, a black women's liberal arts college. Currently in her sophomore year, Parker is the daughter of actors Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield.

Bronny James and girlfriend Parker Whitfield spend Valentine's together as Lakers rookie misses All-Star weekend

Bronny James had the chance to participate in the All-Star weekend for two events. However, he reportedly declined both opportunities. Per NBA insider Chris Haynes. The NBA offered him a chance to suit up for the G League team in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night and the Skill Challenge on Saturday with his father, LeBron James.

Amid his absence on Friday, Bronny took the time out to spend the day with his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, as the couple celebrated Valentine's Day. Bronny posted two stories, one showing a room decorated with roses and another, a repost from Parker's story, which showed the couple posing for a mirror selfie.

They have kept their relationship low-key since they were first spotted together in August last year, cheering on for LeBron James and Team USA. Parker Whitfield even has a private profile on Instagram, while Bronny rarely posts anything about her on his social media.

