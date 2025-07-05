"Let's go Black man": Bronny James' girlfriend’s dad sends message as LeBron James follows Michael Jordan’s footsteps

Dondre T. Whitfield, father of Bronny James’ girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, reacted to LeBron James’ Instagram post highlighting his golfing journey. James has been learning golf this offseason. He posted videos of himself working on his swing while smoking a cigar on Thursday.

James wrote in the caption of the Instagram post:

“Day 2 of officially trying this ⛳️🏌🏾 out! Boy oh boy, it's a mind f*** to say the least! But I think I enjoy that part of it a lot! Haha! 🤷🏾‍♂️. Got a long a** way to go at this sport and I'll still be some s*** but hey it's a great time out there!”

Bronny James’ girlfriend’s dad, Dondre T. Whitfield, reacted to James’ post, leaving a message in the comments section.

“Let’s go black man 👑👑👑,” Whitfield wrote.

Dondre T. Whitfield’s reaction to LeBron James’ Instagram post

LeBron’s son, Bronny James, has been dating Whitfield’s daughter, Parker, since 2024. They both attended Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.

Talk of their relationship began after the pair were spotted together at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Since Bronny and Parker have confirmed their romance, they keep their relationship away from the spotlight, sharing rare glimpses on Instagram.

LeBron James seems to be following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan, who also had a passion for golf. The Chicago Bulls legend was known for his love for the game. There are several accounts of him playing golf, even during the NBA’s regular season.

James’ rival and friend, Steph Curry, is also passionate about golf and won the American Century Championship in 2023.

“We’ve been waiting for you”: Steph Curry reacts to LeBron James sharing his golfing journey on social media

Known to be a passionate golfer, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was happy to see LeBron James put his foot into the world of golfing. Reacting to James’ videos on Instagram, Curry posted a message in the comment section.

“Welcome. We’ve been waiting for you 🙌🏽,” Curry wrote.

Steph Curry's comment on LeBron James' Instagram post

James and the Warriors' guard have shared an on-court rivalry for almost a decade now, meeting in four NBA Finals from 2015 until 2018. Curry has the advantage over the Lakers forward, winning three out of four championships against him.

With Curry excited to see James trying out golf, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the two share the course.

