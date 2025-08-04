  • home icon
Bronny James’ girlfriend’s father mocks Stephen A. Smith’s 'salty' tirade against Michelle Obama

By Sameer Khan
Published Aug 04, 2025 11:46 GMT
Bronny James' girlfriend's father mocks Stephen A. Smith's 'salty' tirade against Michelle Obama
Bronny James’ girlfriend’s father mocks Stephen A. Smith’s 'salty' tirade against Michelle Obama (Credits: Imagn)

Bronny James’ girlfriend's father, Dondre T. Whitfield, mocked Stephen A. Smith for his comments about Michelle Obama. Smith criticized Michelle and her husband for their actions while campaigning for Kamala Harris during the elections.

Smith’s comments came after Michelle Obama criticized the talk show host during a podcast appearance on Friday. She also likened him to a contestant from the reality TV show, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“I respectfully disagreed and still remain pretty salty about what you said about us,” Smith said on Saturday. “And I feel even more adamant about what your husband Barack Obama said when he talked to those men in Pittsburgh and implied that to not vote for Kamala is because we're engaging in some sort of misogyny."
Dondre T. Whitfield mocked Smith’s reaction on Instagram, disagreeing with his views.

“Stephen, giirrrllllll. 😂😂😂😂,” Whitfield wrote.
Bronny James' girlfriend's dad's reaction to Stephen A. Smith's comments on Michelle Obama
Bronny James’ girlfriend’s dad’s reaction to Stephen A. Smith’s comments on Michelle Obama

Smith also accused the Obamas of emotionally blackmailing people into voting for Kamala Harris and suggested that they were too focused on tarnishing Trump’s image

“That side of the aisle was able to look at the left and say, 'Look at what they'll do to win.” Smith said. “Y’all over here talking about Trump… In a lot of y’all eyes, he is worse, but that didn’t make y’all clean. It really, really didn't."

Stephen A. Smith has hinted at a possible 2028 presidential run

In April, Stephen A. Smith joked about running for president in 2028, saying that he has “no choice” but to consider that option. Smith said that people in his circle, including his pastor, have asked him to stay open to the idea of such an event.

“Here's the reality: People, literally people, have walked up to me, including my own pastor, for crying out loud, who has said to me, ‘At least show the respect to the people who believe in you, who respect you, who believe that you can make a difference in this country, to leave the door open for any possibilities some to three years down the line,'” Smith said (per ABC News).
Whether Smith seriously considers a run for office, his political and NBA views continue to take center stage on social media.

