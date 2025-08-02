“Getting flamed by a former 1st lady is wild”: Fans react as Michelle Obama delivers stinging critique of Stephen A. Smith with brutal comparison

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama discussed her experience and views on ESPN and Stephen A. Smith. Obama critiqued the program, pointing out the drama and animosity between the panelists.She dismissed the network’s commentary as “sociological drama,” likening their programs to the reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta.“If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.' You know, it’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other, and they don’t get along.&quot; Obama said on the &quot;IMO&quot; podcast on Friday. &quot;I mean, Stephen A. Smith, he’s like every other talk show host.&quot;One of the hosts interfered and suggested that Stephen A. would thrive on the reality TV show.“Oh, he’d (Stephen A. Smith) be a great Real Housewife.”Michelle Obama agreed, saying:“He would be, right? So that’s why I’m like, ‘What’s the difference? It’s just sociological drama.’”Fans reacted to Michelle Obama’s comments and found the situation hilarious.“Getting flamed by a former 1st lady is wild 🤣🤣🤣,” One fan said.Said another fan:𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 𝗗𝗙𝗦 &amp; 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗦 @LineStarAppLINKThis is why no one is watching ESPN anymore.Another fan said:jaime @jaime_solisLINKStephen A. Smith would slay as a Real Housewife 💅Fans agreed with Michelle Obama’s assessment and critiqued the network.Another fan said:me @miloh631LINKIdc what anyone says and as much as I love sports … she’s cooking w all due respectOne fan opined:Jamar Lewis @JLewis562LINKFacts! Earlier today I said sports media is like Jerry Springer or Love and Hip Hop.Stephen A. Smith has a $100 million contract with ESPNESPN reportedly signed Smith to a five-year, $100 million contract in March 2025. The TV personality reacted to the news and expressed his happiness in a statement:“I’m happy and honored to remain a member of the Disney/ESPN family for, at least, the next five years.&quot;ESPN’s chairman, Jimmy Pitaro, expressed his delight with Smith's new contract:“Stephen A. works incredibly hard to elevate the sports conversation day-in and day-out and we are grateful he will remain at ESPN.”Smith continues to be the subject of criticism, as not everyone agrees with his views on air. But he is still widely discussed because of them, bringing in views on social media.Clips of his altercation with LeBron James in March brought in more than 100 million views.