NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith tipped for run as late night host after Stephen Colbert's CBS exit

Stephen A. Smith has become a more diverse figure in the television industry in the last few years. An author, sports analyst and host of his YouTube show, Smith's resume is as good as it gets.Many late night shows have been lost in the last few years, and CBS' cancellation of &quot;The Late Show With Stephen Colbert&quot; is the latest one. However, Smith's name has been floated as someone who could potentially have his own show like Colbert.Front Office Sports published an opinion piece on Thursday. It made a case for Smith to have his success in an era when late night shows have been flailing.Smith said he was &quot;very interested&quot; when he co-hosted Jimmy Kimmel's show a few years ago. But it would depend if given a chance and approved by ESPN and Disney.However, Smith told FOX's Sean Hannity that he wanted his show on cable.“I want to build my YouTube show into potentially a network or a cable news show,&quot; Smith said in January, via The Spun. &quot;I love stuff like that. … I'm a fan of Bill Maher; I'd love to do a show like him or what Jon (Stewart) does on &quot;The Daily Show.&quot;&quot;Hannity also told Smith that he could potentially save late night shows. The TV host added that Smith, being a neutral person between Republicans and Democrats, would attract names from both blocs.However, he has also expressed that he wants to continue being a sports analyst, as that's where he earned a living for years.Stephen A. Smith slams President Trump for NFL warningU.S. President Donald Trump wants to bring Washington's old NFL name back. He said that the Commanders should be reverted to the Redskins for better business. Trump also threatened to hold their new stadium deal if they fail to do so.Stephen A. Smith slammed Trump, saying that he was being petty and trying to distract people from real issues.&quot;I think that the president's being petty,&quot; Smith said on Monday, via &quot;First Take.&quot; &quot;I think it's him being evasive. It's just him catering to his base to make sure that he serves to appease them in some way, to distract them from other issues, including the Epstein files, by the way.&quot;In 2022, the NFL team changed its name from the Redskins to the Commanders.