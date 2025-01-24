"Bronny James is now 1-0 against Jaylen Brown" - Lakers fans berate Finals MVP over "not a pro" comment after Boston gets demolished

The LA Lakers fans didn't let reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown get away from his criticism of Bronny James after the Purple and Gold demolished the Boston Celtics on Thursday. The Lakers won the contest 117-96 as they handsomely beat the odds against the defending champions.

It was the perfect time for the fanbase to revisit Brown's infamous comment on Bronny, which was caught by cameras when the Celtics star attended a Lakers Summer League game in June with LeBron James' son in action.

"I don't think Bronny's a pro," Brown was allegedly seen telling this to Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick.

With the Lakers up by 20+ points with three minutes left, the Lakers entered Bronny James into the game while Jaylen Brown and the Celtics starters were already pulled out three minutes before. It gave the Lakers fanbase plenty to cheer about as they counted this as a win for Bronny over Brown.

"Bronny James is now 1-0 against Jaylen Brown in his NBA career.

"Bronny officially 1-0 against his biggest hater Jaylen Brown"

"Jaylen Brown did this to himself when he hated on Bronny"

"Jaylen brown has never beaten Bronny James in his career"

"Bronny 1, Jaylen Brown 0," another said.

How did Jaylen Brown fare against Bronny James and Lakers?

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics suffered one of their worst losses of the year. The reigning finals MVP also didn't put up a good show in that contest. Brown could only produce 17 points on 7-of-19 shooting, including 3-of-9 from deep. He added eight rebounds and three assists. Brown was a +/- -18 for Boston in the 21-point loss.

The Lakers' defense deserved credit for limiting Brown's output. They played him perfectly on switches and threw different coverages to ensure he didn't get to his spots frequently. The Lakers were happy to make him take more long-range shots than get in the paint, unlike the rest of the team, amid Brown's 32.6% season from 3.

