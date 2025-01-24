Bronny James Stats Tonight: Lakers give LeBron James' son first taste of historic rivalry against Celtics in blowout win (Jan. 23)

LeBron James' son Bronny James got his rivalry week debut on Thursday as the LA Lakers destroyed the Boston Celtics, registering an improbable 117-96 win. Bronny was probably expected to see floor time during this contest, but many thought it would come as a result of a Lakers blowout loss instead of a win.

Not only that, but Bronny also entered the contest way earlier than expected with 3:16 left as the Lakers had a 108-82 lead, and the Celtics waived the white flag seven minutes left.

The No. 55 pick, however, had no impact on the box score. He took only one shot from midrange and missed it. Bronny was a +/- -1.

Bronny James stats: LeBron James' son has now missed 7 consecutive shot attempts with Lakers

Bronny James' struggles in his less than handful minutes have continued on the Lakers. The rookie has now missed seven straight shot attempts while playing in the NBA, dating back to the Nov. 6 game against the Memphis Grizzlies, when he failed to make two 3-point attempts.

Since then, he has had a shot attempt against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 8, the Hawks on Jan. 3, the Wizards on Tuesday and the Celtics on Thursday. In that span, he hasn't played significant minutes, usually playing in losses or wins by huge margins. Bronny has been active in five games this month, once in December and thrice in November.

Bronny James has spent his time with the Lakers and the South Bay team in his rookie season. However, he hasn't played in the G League since New Year's Eve. The No. 55 pick has been with LeBron James and Co. for nearly a month.

That may hinder his progress which was seemingly on track after he had multiple double-digit scoring outings in the G League. Bronny looked more comfortable with game reps, helping his rhythm and conditioning.

Bronny James reportedly rejects multiple All-Star opportunities

Bronny has declined the chance to make history by participating in the All-Star events during his rookie season. The No. 55 pick was reportedly offered the chance to participate in the Skills Challenge with his father, LeBron James, and another invitation to play in the Rising Stars Challenge.

However, as per insider Chris Haynes, the Lakers rookie declined the chance to do both. LeBron James also said no to the Skills Challenge. It would have been a historic fit had LeBron and Bronny participated, making them the first father-son duo in league history to be a part of an All-Star event.

Also read: "Bronny James is now 1-0 against Jaylen Brown" - Lakers fans berate Finals MVP over "not a pro" comments

