"Bronny James to replace LeBron" - NBA fans erupt over LeBron James missing his 21st All-Star game due to ankle issues

Just hours before the NBA All-Star Game tipped off Sunday, it was announced that LeBron James would not be participating. According to reports, the 40-year-old LA Lakers star will miss the game due to discomfort in his foot and his ankle.

This would have been James' 21st consecutive All-Star Game appearance, dating back to his sophomore season in 2004-05.

The sudden announcement sparked a wave of reactions from NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter). Some used it as an opportunity to poke fun at the Lakers star.

"Breaking: Bronny James to replace Lebron James at the NBA All Star game tonight," one fan tweeted.

"Bron listened to Dalton (Knecht's) interview and didn’t want the smoke," another said.

"LeOld," another commented.

Meanwhile, other fans either speculated about possible replacements or voiced support for other deserving candidates.

"Is it too late for them to name Norman Powell as his replacement since he’s already there?" one fan asked.

"Ja Morant could have gotten his spot," another said.

"Took a roster spot for no reason, guys like Sabonis/booker/fox could of been a replacement if he spoke up sooner," another added.

LeBron James' All-Star Game squad consists of fellow veterans Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and James Harden, all of whom are over 30 years old. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are the only two players under 30, at 28 and 26, respectively.

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht was looking forward to battling against LeBron James in the All-Star game

In a unique twist for this year's All-Star Weekend, the NBA decided that the winners of the Rising Stars tournament would earn a spot in the All-Star Game. The team that won featured Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, setting up a matchup against "Shaq's OGs," featuring LeBron James.

After the Rising Stars tournament win, Knecht spoke to the media about the opportunity to compete in the All-Star Game. When asked about the challenge, he specifically mentioned facing James.

"It might be a lot of fun, you know," Knecht said. "The young guys, or us, we're going to try to go out there and go against those guys. I'm not sure but I might play against LeBron right? So I get to go against one of my teammates."

"You know it'll be a lot of fun to go out there and try and make a statement."

Shaq's OG's, the team LeBron James was drafted to, will face off against Knecht's squad in the second game of All-Star Sunday. The first game will feature "Kenny Smith's Young Stars" vs. "Charles Barkley's Global Stars."

The winners of these two games will advance to the final showdown to determine the All-Star Weekend champions.

