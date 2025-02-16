"WTH you doing in my locker room" - LeBron James reacts to Kevin Hart hilariously mimicking him in size 15 shoes before 2025 All-Star Game

The All-Star Weekend is a chance for even the NBA's biggest stars such as LeBron James to unwind amidst the tough grind of the season. Fans often get to see the lighter side of their favorite stars during the three-day break, which is often a source for some of the league's funniest moments.

One of these light-hearted All-Star Weekend moments was created once again courtesy of comedian Kevin Hart. Hart filmed a reel of himself going into the locker room and wearing James' sneakers before performing an impersonation. The comedian did James' "silencer" celebration, his chalk toss and even pretended to do his signature jump shot.

The reel was reposted by James on his Instagram Stories along with his response.

"AYYOOOOOOO!!! WTH you doing in my locker man!!!" James said. He also included several face palm and the rolling on the floor emojis.

LeBron James IG Story (Photo credits: kingjames/Instagram)

Kevin Hart looked comical wearing LeBron James' shoes due to the size difference. James is listed at 6-foot-9 and wears size 15 sneakers. Meanwhile, Hart, who is 5-foot-5, hasn't definitively shared his shoe size, but it's easy to imagine that it's much smaller than 15.

This isn't the first interaction between James and Hart during the All-Star Weekend. In fact, the two went viral in 2016's edition of the All-Star game. That year, the festivities were held in Toronto, with Canadian artist Drake sitting courtside.

Apart from Drake, Hart was also at the 2016 event and sitting courtside. At some point during the game, James jogged past Hart, stole his drink, and then handed it over to Drake.

The East team, which featured LeBron James, along with DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, who both represented Drake's city of Toronto, ended up losing the game. The West All-Stars, which included Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Kobe Bryant won 196-173.

James scored 13 points and dished seven assists in the loss. Lowry, who was the starting point guard, registered a 14-point and 10-assist double-double. Meanwhile, DeRozan added 18 points off the bench.

Kevin Hart calls out LeBron James' All-Star teammates while impersonating him in the locker room

Aside from performing some of LeBron James' signature moves and celebrations, comedian Kevin Hart also pretended to give a locker room speech as the LA Lakers star.

While donning James' size 15 sneakers, Hart sat in front of James' locker and acted like the other All-Stars were there.

"Hey! Everybody listen up!" Hart said. "We're going to go out and play ball. I don't want you to fit in, I want you to fit the f*** out!"

He pretended to tell Kevin Durant to talk less and to set picks. Then he jokingly berated Jayson Tatum for having too much grease in his hair. Afterward, he also called out James Harden to fix his beard.

Then, he addressed Kyrie Irving and said they were going to run it back the way they did when they played with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also pretended to speak to Steph Curry using hand signals, saying that he didn't need to tell him what to do. Finally, he pretended to talk to Damian Lillard, asking him what time it was.

LeBron James was drafted to be a part of Shaquille O'Neal's "OG's" squad. Aside from the players Kevin Hart pretended to call out in the locker room, Jaylen Brown is also a part of this squad.

Anthony Davis was initially a member, too. However, his injury will keep him out of the game. Irving was named as a replacement.

James and his squad will first take on the winners of Saturday's Rising Stars game. The team is being led by Stephon Castle and also features Dalton Knecht, Jaylen Wells, Keyonte George, Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Ryan Dunn and Amen Thompson.

