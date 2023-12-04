Bronny James return: LeBron James' son probable to make comeback against Long Beach State after facing health scare

Bronny James is in the final stage of his recovery from a cardiac arrest he suffered in the summer and is getting ready for his NCAA debut with USC. According to reports, the son of NBA megastar LeBron James could make his debut on Sunday when the Trojans host Long Beach State.

The last step for his return to the court after the health scare is for the team's medical staff to clear him. But this is expected to happen before the end of the week. Still, the university has offered no update on his debut date.

"Last Thursday, James’s family announced that his doctor had cleared him to resume all basketball activities three and a half months after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a team workout at USC’s Galen Center," Seth Davis of The Messenger wrote, via Lakers Daily.

"James still needs to be cleared by USC’s medical staff, which is expected to happen sometime this week. There is still much uncertainty in this situation, and given the severity of what happened, no one is cutting corners.

"But it is looking increasingly possible that James could see his first action when USC plays its next game on Sunday at home against Long Beach State."

USC's coaching staff and coach Andy Enfield are optimistic that Bronny James will make his debut soon, but they want him to find his rhythm first and get into practices before he makes his first appearance with the Trojans.

LeBron James says he will be in attendance when Bronny James makes his USC debut

LeBron James confirmed that he will be in attendance when his son Bronny will make his NCAA debut with USC. The LA Lakers megastar has made it clear that he will miss a Lakers game if his son plays on the same day.

"Whenever he’s cleared and whenever he’s ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we playin’, then I’m gonna have to catch them next game," LeBron James told Spectrum Sportsnet on Friday.

However, the four-time champion may not need to miss a game if Bronny James plays on Sunday since the NBA has no games scheduled.

Even if the Lakers make it to the championship game of the NBA In-Season Tournament, the tournament will come to an end on Saturday. Thus, LeBron will be able to attend Bronny's USC debut without missing a Lakers game.

Bronny James plans to spend the 2023-24 season with the Trojans and then declare for the 2024 NBA draft.