Bronny James reveals he wore LeBron James' "Hyper Dunks" in high school game - "Actually fit pretty well"

LeBron James’ son Bronny James will hope to hear his name being called out at the Barclays Center when the 2024 NBA Draft commences on Wednesday, June 26. Before he takes the next step in his life, the son of the LA Lakers star spoke to Joe La Puma of Complex Sports. During the conversation, Bronny said that he wore his father’s shoes when he was in high school.

Bronny James wears 14 shoe sizes while his father wears 15. With almost equal shoe sizes, Joe La Puma asked Bronny if he ever wore his father’s shoes over two socks. Bronny recalled that he wore LeBron James shoes for a high school game.

“I did one time. I think it was off-white Hyperdunks that I wore. I played in them and they actually fit pretty well.”

Bronny wore Hyperdunk when he was playing for Sierra Canyon High School.

After just one year of playing for USC, Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Earlier he was projected to go undrafted in the draft however his recent participation in the NBA Draft Combine he has been projected to get drafted in the second round.

There have been several teams that are reportedly interested in drafting the son of the NBA superstar. Stephen A. Smith had earlier said that the Dallas Mavericks are looking to draft Bronny to lure his father to come to Dallas. The Lakers are also one of the potential teams to go ahead and draft Bronny James.

Bronny James is one of the minds behind influencing father’s LeBron 20s and 21s

Bronny James could soon have a profile of an NBA player. He might not be as cerebral and as talented as his father when it comes to basketball. While his father is arguably the greatest NBA player, Bronny has not yet started in the league.

However, it seems like the Lakers star trusts his son’s opinions on matters. In the same conversation with Joe La Puma, the son of the four-time NBA champion revealed that he along with his brother Bryce James also provided some help in designing the LeBron 20s and 21s.

"We were in the lab a little bit," Bronny said. "I was helping him cook up some stuff for shoes. He wanted to get some feedback from his sons, which I think helped a lot."

Bronny likes to try different shoes for games, ranging from Kryies and Kobes to LeBrons. However, when it comes to his favorite go-ahead shoe, he prefers to go with LeBron 1s. he said that the lightness and the aesthetics of LeBron 1s are his favorite parts.

Bronny James also has a NIL deal with Nike that he signed in 2022. He was just in his high school then. Perhaps when he possibly moves to the NBA, he can have his new deal with the shoe giant.