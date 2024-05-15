"LeBron is willing to come to big D" - Stephen A. Smith suggests Mavericks drafting Bronny James could rival popularity of Dallas Cowboys

Stephen A. Smith has a suggestion for the Dallas Mavericks involving LeBron James and his Bronny James, who will enter this year's NBA Draft. Smith would love to see the Mavericks draft Bronny and sign his legendary father as a free agent, which could make them more popular than the Cowboys.

On a recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on YouTube, Smith discussed Bronny's recent draft combine performance. He knows that the LA Lakers are positioned to take LeBron's son in the draft, but encouraged the Mavs to take a good hard look at Bronny.

"Bronny James might not make it to the Lakers' second-round pick. ... Because of a team like the Dallas Mavericks could position themselves to get him in the second round. They'll take him because LeBron said he wants to go where his son goes. ... And if you're the Dallas Mavericks, and you got Kyrie (Irving) and you got (Luka), and LeBron James is willing to come to big D. ... That might be the first time something is more popular than the Cowboys," Smith said.

Bronny James had an impressive performance at the draft combine, showcasing his vertical and 3-point shooting. Bronny is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick by several experts.

The LA Lakers will need to trade for a first-round pick because they only have the 55th overall selection in the draft. The Dallas Mavericks will have to do the same thing because they only have the final pick of the second round.

As for LeBron James, he can opt out of his contract with the Lakers and become a free agent. It's true that he wants to play with Bronny, so there's a chance he could sign for the team that drafts his son even if it's not the Lakers.

It should also be pointed out that Stephen A. Smith might just be the biggest Dallas Cowboys hater in the world. Smith just wants someone bigger than the Cowboys in Dallas.

Bronny James' draft combine performance turned heads

Bronny James was listed as 6-foot-4 at USC, but he was only measured at 6-foot-1 and a half in the draft combine. Some scouts were disappointed that James was undersized, but he bounced back with a 40.5-inch vertical and his shooting. He went 19-of-25 from beyond the arc, which was second-best among all participants.

It also seems like Bronny is a streaky shooter, hitting 12 straight 3-point shots to finish the drill. Another observation by scouts was his endurance, especially for someone who had a cardiac arrest last year and was just medically cleared before the combine.

Scouts also liked Bronny's professionalism, as per Bleacher Report. There were a lot of cameras on him during his drills and workouts, but showed composure, which was a huge plus. He played 19 minutes in scrimmage and had four points and four rebounds.