Bronny James stats tonight: How did Lakers guard fare with dad LeBron James in attendance for Summer League game vs Pelicans? (July 12)

Bronny James took the court on Saturday as the LA Lakers recorded a 94-81 win against the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Summer League action. The matchup carried extra buzz with his father, LeBron James, in attendance at the Thomas & Mack Center to watch his son play live.

Bronny started the game alongside Cole Swider, Darius Bazley, Christian Koloko and DJ Steward. Making his fourth Summer League appearance for the Purple and Gold, the former USC guard continued to struggle with his shooting and was unable to break out of his slump.

In the end, Bronny James finished with 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-5 from deep, and 3-of-4 from the free throw line. He also recorded one rebound, three assists, two steals and one block in 24 minutes. The Lakers guard committed four turnovers and finished with a -3 rating.

Bronny James through four quarters vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Bronny logged six and a half minutes in the first quarter, but his impact was minimal. With the Lakers trailing 9-0 to start the game, it was Bronny who finally got them on the board with a layup off a feed from Christian Koloko. However, that was his only highlight of the period as he went on to miss his remaining three shot attempts.

The second quarter offered no improvement for Bronny James as he took just one shot and missed it. By halftime, the Lakers guard had only two points on 1-of-5 shooting, including 0-of-3 from 3-point range. In his 11:34 minutes, he added two assists, one steal and committed two turnovers.

Bronny found his groove in the third quarter, converting both of his shot attempts to build some offensive momentum. One of the highlights came on a fast-break play, where he showcased impressive agility and body control to finish a tough layup.

In the fourth quarter, LeBron James' son finally connected on his first 3-pointer of the night after missing his initial four attempts from beyond the arc. He took four shots in the final period, converting two.

