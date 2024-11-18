Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son's disappointing run continues during South Bay Lakers' loss vs. Stockton Kings

Bronny James and the South Bay Lakers suffered a 127-122 loss against the Stockton Kings in an NBA G League matchup on Sunday. This marked the South Bay Lakers' third game of the season and Bronny’s second appearance with the team. LeBron James and wife Savannah James were in attendance at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California, to watch their son in action.

The rookie guard started alongside Quincy Olivari, Maxwell Lewis, Armel Traore and Kylor Kelley.

Bronny James concluded the game with four points, shooting a disappointing 2 of 10 from the field, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc. The Lakers rookie also contributed two rebounds, two assists and a block shot, while committing one turnover. He finished with a plus/minus of -7.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bronny James through 4 quarters

Although Bronny had a quiet start in terms of scoring, the South Bay Lakers entrusted him with primary ball-handling duties to open the game. The former USC guard made consecutive impressive plays, creating opportunities and setting up teammates with quality looks.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Bronny James continued to struggle with his shooting in the first quarter, making just one of his five attempts. He finished the opening period with two points and one rebound.

Expand Tweet

Bronny James gave fans a brief scare in the second quarter when he took a hard fall after missing a layup attempt. The rookie appeared to grimace in pain for a few seconds before getting up and hustling back on defense. He later went to the bench for a breather but returned to action with four minutes remaining in the period.

The former USC guard attempted two shots in the second quarter and converted one of his attempts. He contributed to the game with one rebound and one assist during the period.

Expand Tweet

Bronny's offensive struggles persisted in the second half as he missed his two shot attempts. The rookie was unable to contribute to the stat sheet, failing to record a rebound or assist during the period.

The fourth quarter offered no relief for Bronny James, as the rookie attempted just one shot from beyond the arc but failed to convert. However, he managed to contribute with one assist and block, while also adding a turnover to his overall tally in the period.

Meanwhile, Bronny James also faced challenges in his G League debut with the South Bay Lakers. In his first game against the Salt Lake City Stars, the rookie posted six points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes of play. His shooting struggles were evident as he went 2 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback