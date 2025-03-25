Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare for South Bay Lakers in G League game against Santa Cruz Warriors (Mar. 24)

Bronny James was in action on Monday when the South Bay Lakers faced off against the Santa Cruz Warriors in an NBA G League game at the UCLA Health Training Center. LeBron James' son was part of the starting lineup, joined by Cole Swider, Stanley Johnson, Solomon Young and Quincy Olivari.

Bronny came out strong, scoring the first six points for the South Bay Lakers. The former USC guard quickly found his offensive rhythm and remained aggressive throughout the first quarter.

By the end of the opening period, Bronny James had tallied 10 points, one rebound and one steal. He shot 4 of 5 from the field and a perfect 1 of 1 from the free throw line.

