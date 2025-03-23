LeBron James makes feelings crystal clear on son Bronny James' breakout game against Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks

LeBron James spoke openly about his son Bronny James' impressive performance against Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The Lakers superstar reflected on his son's standout NBA game following the Purple and Gold's disappointing 146-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

LeBron watched from the bench as Bronny had his career night, having missed the game against the Bucks due to injury. The four-time NBA champion discussed Bronny's development as a player, highlighting both his recent improvements in the past few weeks and his overall growth over the last few years.

"I've seen he's gotten better from the moment he made his first game back after the incident with USC to the moment the other night when he stepped on the floor," LeBron said. "He's starting to feel it once again before he had the incident."

Bronny James delivered a career-high scoring performance after being given extended minutes against the Bucks, with many of the Lakers' regular players unavailable for the game. The rookie seized the opportunity, displaying his versatile skill set at the Crypto.com Arena.

He finished with 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. The former USC guard played 30 minutes, also contributing three rebounds, five assists and one block.

LeBron James speaks on his groin injury

LeBron James returned to lead the Lakers on Saturday after missing seven consecutive games due to a groin injury. He appeared a bit rusty during his 31:25 minutes on the court. Following the game, the veteran forward discussed his injury but refrained from confidently stating that he had fully recovered.

"I just take it day by day. I hope it's behind (me), but I don't want to go too far in the future," LeBron said, as quoted by ESPN.

The four-time league MVP finished the game with 17 points, shooting 7 of 16 from the field, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc. He also contributed six rebounds, four assists and three steals, though he did commit five turnovers during the game.

