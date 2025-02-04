Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in South Bay Lakers' G League game vs Oklahoma City Blue (Feb. 3)

Bronny James and the South Bay Lakers squared off against the Oklahoma City Blue in an NBA G League matchup at the UCLA Health Training Center on Monday. Bronny was part of the starting lineup alongside Jordan Goodwin, Christian Koloko, Trey Jemison III and Grayson Murphy.

LeBron James' son had a slow start to the game, struggling with his shooting early on. The Lakers rookie missed his first three shot attempts but managed to get on the scoreboard with a free throw.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The former USC guard finally found his rhythm, knocking down his first shot from inside the arc. His defensive energy was evident, contributing to the South Bay Lakers' strong first-quarter push.

Bronny finished the opening period with six points on 1 of 4 shooting, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range. He also added one rebound, two assists, one steal and committed one turnover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback