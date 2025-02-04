  • home icon
Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in South Bay Lakers' G League game vs Oklahoma City Blue (Feb. 3)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 04, 2025
Bronny James and the South Bay Lakers squared off against the Oklahoma City Blue in an NBA G League matchup at the UCLA Health Training Center on Monday. Bronny was part of the starting lineup alongside Jordan Goodwin, Christian Koloko, Trey Jemison III and Grayson Murphy.

LeBron James' son had a slow start to the game, struggling with his shooting early on. The Lakers rookie missed his first three shot attempts but managed to get on the scoreboard with a free throw.

The former USC guard finally found his rhythm, knocking down his first shot from inside the arc. His defensive energy was evident, contributing to the South Bay Lakers' strong first-quarter push.

Bronny finished the opening period with six points on 1 of 4 shooting, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range. He also added one rebound, two assists, one steal and committed one turnover.

Edited by Atishay Jain
