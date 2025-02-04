"He's feeleing the pressure" - Paul George breaks down Bronny James' struggles with consistency & untapped potential on Lakers

It's been four months since Bronny James made his NBA debut with the LA Lakers. While his inaugural appearance was highly anticipated, many believe it was too pre-mature and Bronny should've taken his time in college to develop his skills further.

James is currently under a two-way contract that has him playing for the Lakers' main roster and their G League associate in South Bay. Suiting up in the G League, Bronny has shown his explosiveness on the hardwood, indicating his potential to become a star in the league. However, when playing for the main roster, is a passive version of himself.

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George explained why the young James continues to struggle in the league.

"When I've seen (Bronny James) play, he makes the right plays," George said on his podcast. "He doesn't necessarily go out to be flashy. ... But he makes the right plays. ... I think he's feeling the pressure that when he's on the floor, he has to produce, he has to score, he has to do something. He plays the right way. He lets the game come to him. ... He can't do that. You playing on the floor with LeBron James... The ball's not gonna be in your hands."

Bronny James receives loud ovation at Madison Square Garden

The LA Lakers took on the New York Knicks last Saturday. It was the game before the shocking trade of the season that sent over Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic. LeBron James' triple-double performance led the Lakers to a dominant 128-112 victory. James put up 33 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to dethrone the Knicks.

While LeBron was undoubtedly the star of the show last Saturday, it seemed that Madison Square Garden wanted to see the other member of the James family. As soon as Bronny James checked in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, LeBron's son received a huge ovation from the audience.

It appears many fans want to see Bronny succeed amid his widespread criticism. The young James scored two points on Saturday, making his one and only attempt of the game.

While his stats are nothing impressive, it's great to see that Bronny James is constantly trying to build his confidence when playing on the main roster.

