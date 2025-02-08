  • home icon
Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son fare in South Bay Lakers' NBA G League game vs Valley Suns? (Feb. 7)

Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks - Source: Getty
Bronny James and the South Bay Lakers took on the Valley Suns in an NBA G League matchup at the UCLA Health Training Center on Friday. LeBron James' son was part of the starting lineup alongside Grayson Murphy, Quincy Olivari, Dajuan Gordon and Christian Koloko.

Bronny got off to a strong start, scoring five quick points with impressive efficiency. His first basket came on a smooth baseline jumper inside the arc, followed by a successful 3-pointer on his first attempt from deep, helping the South Bay Lakers establish an early lead.

The former USC guard found his rhythm early, showcasing his shooting touch. Late in the first quarter, he drilled a smooth step-back 3-pointer, with the ball gliding through the net effortlessly.

Bronny James finished the first period with 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and also recorded two rebounds.

After a scorching start in the first quarter, Bronny James faced some struggles in the second. The Lakers rookie missed his first four shot attempts of the period before finally connecting on his fifth.

By halftime, Bronny had posted 12 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. He also contributed four rebounds, two assists and one steal, while going 0 of 1 from the free-throw line.

