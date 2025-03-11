Bronny James Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' son perform for South Bay Lakers in G League game vs Motor City Cruise? (Mar. 10)

Bronny James was back in action on Monday, suiting up for the South Bay Lakers in their NBA G League game against the Motor City Cruise. The Lakers' G League team played at the UCLA Health Training Center, with Bronny joining Quincy Olivari, Cole Swider, Stanley Johnson and Solomon Young in the starting lineup.

Bronny started the game a bit rusty, struggling to get his shots to fall, particularly from beyond the arc. However, he got on the scoreboard with a basket from inside the arc and also created a scoring opportunity for a teammate during the first period.

At halftime, Bronny James had two points on 1 of 3 shooting from the floor, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range. He also recorded one assist in the opening half.

