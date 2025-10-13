Bronny James Stats Tonight: How many points did LeBron James' son score in preseason game against Warriors? (Oct. 12)

Bronny James and the LA Lakers locked horns against the Golden State Warriors in their third preseason game on Sunday. It was the Purple and Gold’s second tune-up game against the Dubs and their first at the Crypto.com Arena this season. LeBron James remained sidelined, while his son came off the bench as usual.The Lakers started the game with a lineup featuring Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht. Bronny, meanwhile, was the third Laker to come off the bench and received minutes in the opening quarter.The former USC guard’s impact on the game in the first half was minimal. Bronny James attempted just one shot in the opening period and failed to convert. He spent the entire second quarter on the bench, and by halftime, the young guard had zeros across all statistical categories except for field goal attempts, which stood at one.