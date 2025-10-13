  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • Bronny James Stats Tonight: How many points did LeBron James' son score in preseason game against Warriors? (Oct. 12)

Bronny James Stats Tonight: How many points did LeBron James' son score in preseason game against Warriors? (Oct. 12)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:47 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Bronny James Stats Tonight: How many points did LeBron James' son score in preseason game against Warriors? (Oct. 12). (Image Source: Imagn)

Bronny James and the LA Lakers locked horns against the Golden State Warriors in their third preseason game on Sunday. It was the Purple and Gold’s second tune-up game against the Dubs and their first at the Crypto.com Arena this season. LeBron James remained sidelined, while his son came off the bench as usual.

Ad

The Lakers started the game with a lineup featuring Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht. Bronny, meanwhile, was the third Laker to come off the bench and received minutes in the opening quarter.

The former USC guard’s impact on the game in the first half was minimal. Bronny James attempted just one shot in the opening period and failed to convert. He spent the entire second quarter on the bench, and by halftime, the young guard had zeros across all statistical categories except for field goal attempts, which stood at one.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications