  • "He and Bronny will both retire": Jason Whitlock trolls LeBron James over his "Second Decision" teaser

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 07, 2025 10:40 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
LeBron James left the sports world in a frenzy with his latest social media post, teasing fans about a “Second Decision.” Journalist Jason Whitlock jumped into the conversation, using the moment to poke fun at James rather than seriously guessing what the big announcement might be.

On Monday afternoon, James shared a short video that reminded fans of his famous 2010 “The Decision” broadcast. In the clip, he appeared in a nearly identical outfit and sat across from a journalist just like he had done 15 years ago. No words were spoken. Instead, the only hints that were given came through a cryptic caption:

“The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12 pm EST. 🫡👑 #TheSecondDecision”
The video went viral almost immediately, gaining millions of views and likes within hours as fans speculated about what the announcement could mean. Some believe it might be a retirement message, while others think it could be a marketing campaign associated with one of the brands he endorses.

Jason Whitlock, though, used the moment to crack a joke instead of making a serious prediction.

“Sources: LeBron is going to announce that he and Bronny will both retire at the conclusion of this season,” Whitlock wrote on X (formerly called Twitter).
In July 2010, LeBron James, in a televised special called The Decision, told journalist Jim Gray about his next move, saying:

“I’m going to take my talents to South Beach,” announcing that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat.

LeBron James wishes son Bronny James on his 21st birthday after viral “Second Decision” reel

Shortly after sharing his “Second Decision” reel, LeBron James posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to his son, Bronny James, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Monday.

The post featured two clips. The first was from 2013, showing an eight-year-old Bronny working hard on his game and focusing on improving his vertical jump. The second was from a recent LA Lakers preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, where Bronny rose up for a putback dunk, showing how far he has come.

“Man o man where do I start! These 2 videos simply speak for themselves. From day 1 you’ve always set out goals and have accomplished them because you’ve always been driven! To be able to witness it throughout your journey has been nothing short of amazing!
"Can’t believe you’re 21 years old man! A Young 🤴🏾, A Young MAN!! Keep inspiring, keep leading the next generation and most important keep being YOU!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BRONNY! LOVE YOU MAN!!,” LeBron penned down.

LeBron James hasn’t played in the Lakers’ first two preseason games but will be eager to return to action soon and share the court with his son again.

Edited by Bhargav
