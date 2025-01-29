  • home icon
  Bronny James stats tonight: Lakers make shocking decision to give LeBron James' son meaningful minutes against Joel Embiid-less 76ers (Jan. 28)

Bronny James stats tonight: Lakers make shocking decision to give LeBron James' son meaningful minutes against Joel Embiid-less 76ers (Jan. 28)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jan 29, 2025 03:03 GMT
The LA Lakers made a shocking decision on Tuesday after giving LeBron James' son Bronny James early and meaningful minutes against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers were shorthanded in the backcourt as Gabe Vincent was out. Meanwhile, Shake Milton failed to step up in his absence in Monday's clash against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Milton was a non-factor defensively, too. With Bronny coming off a career-high 31-point night and the Lakers facing a severely shorthanded 76ers team, JJ Redick didn't hesitate to give the rookie real NBA basketball experience for the first time in his career.

Bronny had a few growing pains in his first stint. The 20-year-old struggled heavily on offense, especially with the game's pace. Bronny did, however, manage to get an assist to his name. He had two turnovers and was 0-for-1 on his only attempt from deep. Bronny was a +/- -7 as the Lakers went into the second quarter with the game tied 25-25.

Bronny James continued to play meaningful minutes in the second half. He returned to the game in the third quarter after not playing for the entirety of the second.

Bronny still couldn't make an impact for the Lakers, though. He remained scoreless for the rest of the game, going 0-for-5, including 0-for-3 from 3. Bronny had five rebounds, one block, and three turnovers with one personal foul. He was a +/- -8. The Lakers rookie played 15:16 minutes, his highest in the NBA.

The Lakers ultimately lost 118-104. Bronny James' father, LeBron James, had 31 points, eight rebounds and nine assists on 10 of 16 shots while Dalton Knecht added 24 off the bench. The Lakers never got back in it after Anthony Davis went down injured in the first quarter.

हिन्दी