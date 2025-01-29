Anthony Davis left Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with an abdomen strain. The LA Lakers star abruptly left the floor in the first quarter and didn't return for a brief stretch. The Lakers officially revealed that he is questionable to return.

It's a concerning issue as it's a non-contact injury. Davis has suffered from abdominal injuries previously in his career, which has caused him to miss significant time.

Coming off a 40-20 game against the Hornets, Davis had four points and two rebounds in nine minutes on 2 of 3 shots. When he went to the locker room, the Lakers were up 20-17. A 56-37 run the rest of the way not only erased LA's advantage but also put it down 16 points at halftime.

The offense and defense both fell apart in this stretch. The Lakers are also missing Jarred Vanderbilt (injury management) and Gabe Vincent (knee). Meanwhile, Dorian Finney-Smith picked up four fouls in the first quarter, leaving the team more shorthanded without Davis.

Anthony Davis' final status vs. 76ers revealed

Anthony Davis will not return against the 76ers for the second half. The Lakers announced his absence at halftime. The Lakers trailed 73-57 entering the third quarter. Dalton Knecht's 13 points and LeBron James' 12 points have kept LA in it. However, the defense has been trembling in AD's absence. Vanderbilt, Vincent and Finney-Smith being in foul trouble haven't helped LA, either.

Anthony Davis' potential return timeline

Anthony Davis could potentially miss up to six weeks of action depending on the severity of his latest injury setback. According to Dr. Evan Jeffries, who is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and an NBA & NFL Injury Insider, if Davis suffers a Grade I strain, he could be out for seven to 10 days. If it's a Grade II strain, AD could miss up to three to six weeks of action.

The Lakers must make a trade at the deadline if Davis potentially misses this much time. Their flaws without him manning the rim were glaring against a team that was also shorthanded at the five, so LA needs a more reliable presence while Davis recovers.

Lakers trade rumors: Jazz asking Rob Pelinka to mortgage LA's future for Walker Kessler in package featuring $3,819,120 rookie

