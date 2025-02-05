Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son knocks down his 1st NBA 3-pointer as Lakers thrash Clippers (Feb. 4)

The LA Lakers delivered a dominant performance and defeated their cross-town rivals LA Clippers 122-97 at the Intuit Dome on Tuesday. With the Purple and Gold holding a commanding 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, Bronny James once again saw extended playing time. Coach JJ Redick subbed LeBron James’ son into the game with 5:59 remaining.

As expected, the crowd erupted in excitement as Bronny prepared to check in. However, the Lakers rookie had a shaky start, missing two consecutive free throws. He quickly redeemed himself moments later by sinking the first 3-pointer of his NBA career.

Bronny wasn’t finished making an impact as he added a defensive highlight with a block. He then delivered a pinpoint assist that set up a powerful dunk by Trey Jemison III.

By the final buzzer, Bronny James had recorded three points on a perfect 1 of 1 shooting from the field, including 1 of 1 from beyond the arc. In his 5:59 minutes on the court, he also contributed one assist and one block but went 0 of 2 from the free throw line. He finished the game with a plus/minus of -1 and committed one turnover.

