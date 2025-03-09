Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son returns to South Bay Lakers to show skills in G League (Mar. 8)

Bronny James made his return to the NBA G League on Saturday, playing for the South Bay Lakers in their game against the Motor City Cruise at the UCLA Health Training Center. As expected, LeBron James' son started alongside Cole Swider, Stanley Johnson, Solomon Young and Quincy Olivari.

Bronny had a quiet start offensively, showing less aggression compared to previous games. He attempted only two shots in the first quarter but still managed to deliver a highlight play, soaring high for an impressive alley-oop dunk, showcasing his athleticism.

At the end of the first quarter, Bronny James had two points on 1 of 2 shooting, along with two assists and one turnover, as the South Bay Lakers led 27-25.

