Nick Wright cites Bronny James' lowlights as Stephen A. Smith's bias against LeBron James' son

Since helping make history in his NBA debut, the buzz around Bronny James has gone down dramatically as he navigates his rookie season. However, the former second-round pick finds himself in headlines again following a recent viral encounter.

On Thursday night, the LA Lakers continued their impressive streak of late by taking down the New York Knicks. The biggest storyline ended up being what happened after the game, as LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith were caught having a heated exchange. LeBron, who was visibly upset, was seen telling the longtime analyst to leave his son out of his remarks about the 21-time All-Star.

As the discourse around this postgame conversation continues, NBA analyst Nick Wright chimed in with his thoughts. He feels LeBron was fired up because Stephen A. had lowlights of Bronny James playing while discussing the father-son duo after a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers back in January.

"You know what video played alongside it," Wright said. "Hand to god, it was Bronny's bad minutes against the Sixers, that's true."

While the matchup was well over a month ago, it's clear LeBron still has strong feelings about Stephen A.'s actions. This resulted in their brief back-and-forth Wednesday which has racked up massive views online.

Stephen A. Smith sounded off on Bronny James following performance vs 76ers

Typically, Bronny James' minutes in the NBA have come in garbage time at the end of blowout matchups. This game against the Philadelphia 76ers was different, as JJ Redick started giving the rookie guard minutes as early as the first quarter.

From the moment he was drafted, many agreed that Bronny was going to be a long-term project in the NBA. In his opportunity to play extended minutes in this matchup, he showed his game still needs more time to develop. Bronny logged a season-high 15 minutes against the Sixers but ended the night with zero points on 0-for-5 shooting.

While reacting to Bronny James' performance on his podcast, Stephen A. didn't hold back his true thoughts. He called out LeBron and Rich Paul, stating that they know how quickly the young guard will get dragged as he adapts to the NBA game. Instead of rolling him out for all to see and judge, Stephen A. wants to see Bronny properly develop in the G-League.

"Do you want it this way LeBron? Do you want it this way Rich Paul?" Stephen A. said. "He can't go into the G-League and average 20, 25 and stay there until he's ready?"

So far this season, Bronny has recorded 76 minutes for the Lakers across 18 games. In that time, he is averaging 1.4 points on 25.8% shooting from the field and 20.0% from beyond the arc.

