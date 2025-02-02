Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son sparks excitement and scores in his MSG debut as Lakers thrash Knicks (Feb. 1)

Bronny James and the Lakers secured a commanding 128-112 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday. The game marked a special milestone for Bronny as he played his first NBA minutes at the iconic Madison Square Garden. The Lakers rookie entered the game late, with the outcome already decided.

Even before Bronny stepped onto the court, the crowd at MSG made their wishes clear, chanting, "We want Bronny." Their request was granted by Lakers head coach JJ Redick, who subbed the rookie in with under two minutes remaining.

The arena erupted in excitement as Bronny checked in and the anticipation only grew when he made his first NBA basket at MSG. The former USC guard drove into the paint and smoothly finished a left-handed layup, officially putting himself on the scoresheet.

Bronny finished the game with two points on 1 of 1 shooting in 1:50 minutes of action. He also committed one turnover and recorded a plus/minus of 0.

Fans react to Bronny James' MSG outing

Social media buzzed with excitement as Bronny James made his Madison Square Garden debut, receiving a loud ovation from the crowd. Fans shared candid reactions to his performance, playfully highlighting the fact that he completed his first Lakers game without missing a single shot.

"Bronny has never missed a shot in Madison Square Garden," a fan commented.

"No more “worst FG% ever” graphics on my timeline. Good riddance," commented another fan.

"Tied for best FG% in a game by anybody this season as a rookie and people wanna hate," a fan wrote.

"That 100% is Wilt like, he may have surpassed his father already," wrote another fan.

"Bronny James scored at the Garden before Embiid made a conference finals appearance," a fan said.

Up next, the Purple and Gold will face their cross-town rivals, the LA Clippers, on Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether Bronny will get playing time in that matchup.

