Bronny and LeBron James' agent Rich Paul shows love to Western Conference contender: "Fun to watch" 

LeBron James' agent Rich Paul likes what he has seen with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season and considers them among the teams that are fun to watch.

The founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group, which also represents James' son Bronny in his NBA push, shared his thoughts on TNT Sports' Altcast of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Friday.

Rich Paul joined Adam Lefkoe, Chris Haynes, Bomani Jones and Vince Carter online and gave his take on how the Timberwolves have evolved into a contending team in the NBA, highlighting the huge role that General Manager Tim Connelly has played in it.

The famous sports agent said:

"Tim Connelly has done a great job with this team. And I know people thought he was crazy when he got the big in Rudy [Gobert]. He's done a great job in assembling this team together, a well-blanced team. 'Ant' [Anthony Edwards], even though he's in charge, he empowers his teammates, which is great. It's just fun to watch, you know."

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a huge leap in their development this season, leading the Western Conference for much of the time before ending one win shy of having the best record in the conference at 56-26.

In the playoffs, led by young All-Star Anthony Edwards, Minnesota swept the veteran crew of the Phoenix Suns in the opening round, before toppling erstwhile NBA champions Denver Nuggets in the semifinals in seven grueling matches.

The conference finals, however, have been different for the Timberwolves, as they are currently buried in a 0-2 hole against the Dallas Mavericks after losing Game 2, 109-108 on Friday at home.

Rich Paul not interested in letting Bronny James sign a two-way contract

Rich Paul wants NBA prospect Broinny James to land in The Association, but it does not include the son of LeBron James signing a two-way contract.

He made this known in an interview with Bleacher Report's Cris Hayne, saying the goal is still for the 19-year-old James to be drafted in the upcoming NBA draft and begin his professional journey afterward.

Rich Paul said:

"Yes, that's [no to two-way contract for Bronny] absolutely true. Teams know that. I'm not doing that."

The idea of James signing a two-way contract was brought to the fore as it has been reported that Paul was told by teams that his client could land anywhere from in the 20s of the draft to not being drafted at all.

Every team in the NBA has three spots to sign players to two-way contracts, which would see them split time between the NBA and an affiliated G League squad and are paid the same for their service.

James played one season of collegiate basketball with the USC Trojans, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on a 36.6% shooting clip in 25 games.

He saw his basketball career nearly come to an end last summer after suffering a cardiac arrest while training with the Trojans. He has since been well and is now making a push for his long-sought dream of playing in the NBA.