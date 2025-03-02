"Bronny legacy game": Lakers fans predict big outing from Bronny James as 4 starters, including LeBron James, on injury list for Clippers game

The LA Lakers are set to face their cross-town rivals, the LA Clippers, in a regular season game on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, six Lakers players are listed on the injury report, including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

Ad

As soon as the injury report was released, social media erupted with reactions. Many fans predicted that Bronny James could step up and have a big game, given that the Lakers will be shorthanded against their rivals.

"Bronny legacy game," a fan commented.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Bronny showtime," commented another fan.

"Bronny taking Goodwin mins," a fan wrote.

"Bronny getting called up and dropping a 50 piece," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bronny gonna play 48 min lol," a fan said.

JJ Redick might recall Bronny James amid injury woes

Six Lakers players, including four starters, are listed on the injury report ahead of their game against the Clippers. LeBron James (left foot injury management) and Luka Doncic (left calf injury management) are both listed as probable and are expected to be upgraded to "available" before tip-off, barring any last-minute setbacks.

Ad

Austin Reaves (right calf strain) and Jordan Goodwin (right ankle sprain) are listed as doubtful, while Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) have been ruled out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for Bronny James, the Lakers rookie was not part of the roster that faced the Clippers on Friday. The former USC guard played with the South Bay Lakers but had a tough outing, scoring 16 points on 6 of 19 shooting, including 4 of 14 from beyond the arc.

With head coach JJ Redick dealing with several injury concerns to key players, there's a strong possibility that Bronny could be recalled to join the Purple and Gold. However, the South Bay Lakers are also scheduled to play against the San Diego Clippers on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback