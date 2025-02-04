The never-ending NBA GOAT debate just got another chapter and layer. With LeBron James becoming the first NBA player to team up with his son, his fans now use Bronny James as another argument in their case.

That's why it didn't take long before several of his fans reacted to the latest news involving Michael Jordan's son Marcus.

According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday, Marcus was booked and arrested for alleged DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest. With that in mind, fans took to social media to mock him and claim that this was the defining factor in the GOAT debate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Bronny would never," a fan commented.

"Stephen A. Smith Be not a coward. You feel comfortable calling out a father for having a son play minutes in the national basketball association. Surely you can call out jordan for being a failure of a father and producing the same brand of son," one fan chimed in.

"Ah, following in his father’s footsteps—just not on the court. Impressive commitment to making headlines, though not exactly the kind that gets you a statue," one fan said sarcastically.

"But Stephen A. Smith called LeBron a bad father because his son plays basketball, which doesn't please him. Has he ever said anything about MJ's son being a coke head?" a fan wondered.

"Another reason why Lebron is the goat. His seed is better than Mjs," a parody account commented.

Of course, at the end of the day, this has nothing to do with any of their father's legacy on the court.

Marcus Jordan has been caught on social media in the past

This isn't the first time Marcus has been tangled up in controversy for something like this. In August, the UCF alum made the rounds online after being caught on camera sniffing what was alleged to be cocaine.

Jordan was enjoying brunch in a resort in France with some friends, smiling and texting when the photos were taken.

Expand Tweet

Marcus ended his relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, in March. He was all over the news during his commitment and eventual engagement with the former reality TV star before they abruptly broke up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback