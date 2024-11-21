Brook Lopez hails 'S Tier' Giannis Antetokounmpo as the "best player in the planet" after explosive 3rd quarter in Bucks' payback win   

Brook Lopez lavished praise on his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo's 25-point eruption in the third quarter. On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar's takeover saw the side win 122-106 against the Chicago Bulls at the Fiserv Forum. Antetokounmpo ended with 41 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists — a feat that saw Lopez call him 'S tier'.

Speaking to the media in the locker room after Milwaukee's win, Lopez went a step ahead in his praise for 'The Greek Freak'.

"Best player in the planet"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on an absolute rampage in his last few games as the Bucks finally chalk up wins to move into the East's Top 10. The forward comes off a scintillating run in his previous five games, including a 59-point explosion against the Detroit Pistons and a 43-point masterclass against the Boston Celtics. These efforts have seen the Bucks win four of their last five games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the Bucks can bounce back after signs of resurgence

In his postgame presser, Giannis Antetokounmpo believed that the Milwaukee Bucks could bounce back after a torrid start to their season. He emphasized that there were 67 games left for the side to improve and build upon, quashing all notions that they would be in trouble.

"At the end of the day, we have a lot of seasons left. It's easy for us to put our heads down, but we're not going to do that. We're not going to feel bad for ourselves. I don't expect anybody to feel bad about us. People want us to be in this position, people want us to fight for our lives."

[Starts 10:20 onwards]

The Bucks began the season with a win but lost six on the bounce. Their stop-start continued for the next five games, but there seems to be some parity restored to their campaign after their last two games at home. Many of these wins see Antetokounmpo playing a key role as the 8x NBA All-Star averages 31.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists so far this season.

Up next, Giannis Antetokounmmpo and the Bucks play the Indiana Pacers at home followed by the Charlotte Hornets. They hit the road after to take on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center for an NBA Cup skirmish. All eyes will be on how the forward and Milwaukee can extend their success with more wins as they look to make a surge in the East.

