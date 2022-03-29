"I don’t want to see a shark…that’s the way every team feels about the Brooklyn Nets" - Kevin Wildes believes nobody wants to face the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs

Kevin Wildes referred to the Brooklyn Nets as sharks in the ocean when the “First Things First” crew discussed the team’s chance of winning in the East. While Nick Wright put the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics ahead of the Nets, Wildes threw out a shark analogy.

While Wildes mentioned how a scuba diving or snorkeling instructor would always tell people that a shark is more scared of humans, he followed up by saying:

“I know all the facts. I don’t wanna see a shark regardless. And that’s the way every team feels about the Brooklyn Nets.”

The Brooklyn Nets (39-36) are eighth in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining (including Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons). They’re four games behind the sixth spot, which makes their chances of direct entry very slim.

However, considering the challenges that they've had to face this season, making the playoffs will be their first goal – most likely through the play-in tournament. But once they’re there, their superstar strength could prove to be a threat to even the first seed.

Wildes then said Eastern teams should be worried about Brooklyn:

“I have made a ranking of teams you don’t wanna see in the playoffs. And guess who No. 1 is – the Brooklyn Nets. No one wants to come out for warmups and see Kevin Durant do his little twist and make a jumper. And Kyrie (Irving) does his drill. Like, I don’t wanna play those guys.”

The teams that followed included the Bucks, Celtics, Heat and Hawks in that order. There is merit to the superstar argument, considering the amount of experience Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have gathered over the years. Both those players are very reliable in moments that matter, possessing a clutch gene that can win tough games.

Wildes then finished:

“So, that’s my list of teams I don’t wanna play, Brooklyn Nets being the sharks of the group. Terrified of them, no matter how the statistics say I’m not supposed to be.”

How do the Brooklyn Nets look as a unit?

Despite the firepower the Nets possess, teams like the Phoenix Suns showcased how a system can prevail last season.

The Lakers struggled with injuries in the previous season, but managed to make the playoffs after beating the Warriors in a play-in game. Despite boasting a stronger roster on paper, the Lakers were ousted by the Suns in six games, riding their momentum from the regular season onto the playoffs.

This time around, the teams in the East have gotten stronger, with three teams just a game behind the conference-leading Miami Heat (48-28).

The Nets do have a lot of depth, with reliable guards like Seth Curry and Patty Mills. But closing out games hasn’t been very easy. Irving and Durant combined for 78 points against the Memphis Grizzlies but fell 132-120 despite Ja Morant’s absence on Wednesday.

The Nets have a lot to figure out before the regular season ends. They have to try to find a system that works even when Durant or Irving are having a tough night. However, players like them live for these moments, and shutting them down will not be an easy task by any means.

