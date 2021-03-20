Brooklyn Nets 113-121 Orlando Magic: Twitter reacts as Aaron Gordon's 38-point performance sinks Kyrie Irving and company

Kyrie Irving was on fire for the Brooklyn Nets but they lost 121-113 to the Orlando Magic, who leaned on the hot-shooting of Aaron Gordon.

The stars of the two teams went toe-to-toe throughout the game. However, the home team hit clutch shots to close the fourth quarter and come away with the victory.

The Orlando Magic seemed to have the game in the bag early, with Aaron Gordon making almost every shot he put up. He scored 38 points on 14-of-20 shooting, making a career-high 7 threes on 8 shots.

Not to be outdone, Kyrie Irving scored 43 points on 19-of-31 shooting, but he only made 2-of-9 from three.

It was an incredible upset win by the Orlando Magic, who came in with a nine-game losing streak. What's even more shocking is the fact that the victory to end their woes came against the Brooklyn Nets, one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Aaron Gordon carried the Orlando Magic

Aaron Gordon was fired up for the game amid trade rumors. The former Slam Dunk Contest finalist had a three-point shooting exhibition as he barely missed a shot in this game. The Orlando Magic needed virtually every one of his baskets, with All-Star center Nikola Vucevic shooting poorly.

Evan Fournier also contributed with 31 big points, including a couple of clutch baskets in the final five minutes.

Ah, of course I meant Aaron Gordon going to randomly score 40 and win a game. https://t.co/6Gxl7JFiCp — Wingspan Whisperer (@FmrTankCommandr) March 20, 2021

I mean, an Aaron Gordon stepback 3 is the type of shot you wanna give up. — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) March 20, 2021

AARON GORDON CLUTCH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k8RcHAFAiI — Orlando Magic 🇧🇷 (@br_orlandomagic) March 20, 2021

So Aaron Gordon has made 7 threes tonight for the Magic. WOW — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) March 20, 2021

Aaron Gordon literally had a career high 38 points and y’all choose to post about Kyrie instead https://t.co/aVsRaCjqCy — Charlie Parker (R.I.P. Tyce) (@cmparker999) March 20, 2021

Kyrie Irving shot the lights out for the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving #11 dribbles against Kemba Walker #8 (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Irving was hitting all sorts of crazy shots for the Brooklyn Nets and he had nearly won it on his own. This was one of those games where Irving looked like he was playing on another level from the rest of the players on the floor (except for Gordon).

That's why fans on Twitter were surprised at the lack of touches from the All-Star point guard when the game was close.

Aaron Gordon having Uncle Drew flashbacks on the wrong end of Kyrie Irving highlight moves. #Nets — Steve Lichtenstein (@SteveLichtenst1) March 20, 2021

Kyrie Irving is the most skilled basketball player of all time 🐐 — Backcourt Brilliance (@BCbrilliance) March 20, 2021

Kyrie Irving. Hang it up in the Met.



(via @BrooklynNets)pic.twitter.com/2MzGW9H8uI — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 20, 2021

This is the best version of Kyrie Irving — Dre🐍 (@WaveyForever) March 20, 2021

KYRIE IRVING 🐐🔥 — Brooklyn Brasil 🇧🇷(28-14) (@brooklynBrasiil) March 20, 2021

Kyrie Irving is actually underrated how is he not top 10 in the nba mvp rankings pic.twitter.com/6jZViYntwQ — Shai (@Shainevercaps) March 20, 2021

Magic were getting lucky with all those 3s. Kyrie should’ve had the ball fourth quarter — Fraud police (@LeFraud361) March 20, 2021

Ong kyrie had 33 through 3 and doesn't get the ball 0-5 from 3 by shamet Green and Harris in the last minutes — KAI ⑪ (@ClutchlikeKy) March 20, 2021

We lost cause they didn’t let kyrie get going in the 4th Dude had 36 at the end of the 3rd quarter...and they were there missing wide open 3’s — papa (@phelyxohwuzu14) March 20, 2021

Brooklyn Nets came back big but the Orlando Magic put the finishing touches

The Orlando Magic's lead was 19 points, 103-84, heading into the fourth quarter. James Harden, who hadn't played well the whole night at that point, was orchestrating the plays to perfection.

The Nets rallied to cut the lead to just nine points, with Kyrie Irving resting on the bench as the other players finally stepped up. By the time Irving returned, they were right in the thick of the fight in the fourth quarter.

Nets erasing 19 point deficit in record time.



It’s like they adjusted difficulty level to rookie after third quarter. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 20, 2021

Wow. Nets open the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run prompting Orlando to use another timeout. Magic lead by eight with 9:54 left. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) March 20, 2021

I don't understand how the #Magic can play like they did for 3 quarters and then look like this in the fourth pic.twitter.com/VSuMNRvomo — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) March 20, 2021

It took almost seven minutes before the Orlando Magic scored their first basket of the quarter. The bucket that broke the drought was courtesy of a mid-range shot from Nikola Vucevic.

Before long, the Orlando Magic once again had a comfortable lead that deflated the Brooklyn Nets. The home team never looked back, and their losing streak was soon over.

Nikola Vucevic with the #Magic’s first field goal of the fourth more than halfway through. #Magic clinging to an eight-point lead. Gordon and Fournier set to check in. — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) March 20, 2021

The Magic (+450) pull off the huge upset over the red-hot Nets. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/G80zRxcguZ — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) March 20, 2021

brooklyn nets fans trying to explain why losing to the orlando magic isnt a big deal pic.twitter.com/UK374hJeOM — buckets (@buckets) March 20, 2021

Aaron Gordon had 38 and Evan Fournier had 31 tonight for the Magic.



I'm going to guess the phones are ringing in the 407 tonight, as that trade deadline nears. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 20, 2021

The Brooklyn nets’ big three are begging Brad Davison to retroactively declare for the 2020 draft, per sources. — CHINA BOB (@CHIN4BOB) March 20, 2021

DJ needs to be off the bench already!!! Claxton has to be a starter now until they go after Drummond!! I don’t care KD and Kyrie are best friends with DJ!! Enough of that best friends crap and start doing that on Sunday against the Wizards!!! — Junior (@rpenajr89) March 20, 2021