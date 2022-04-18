"The guy's done about all you can do in the game" - Steve Nash claims Kyrie Irving remains unperturbed by Boston Celtics fans' hostility

Head coach Steve Nash and his Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics by one point in the first game of the playoffs, but one of the main topics was Kyrie Irving versus the Boston fans.

A home court in the playoffs always leads to hostility from the home fans to the opposing team. Still, the history between Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics adds an extra layer of hatred.

The hostility between Irving and his former team was a significant part of game one of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Boston Celtics fans could be heard all game long jeering their former superstar, and he responded with some choice gestures of his own toward the fans

After the game, head coach Steve Nash addressed the issue during his press conference.

"I don't think there's any atmospheres that are really going to rattle him... I don't think the crowd is a factor for Kyrie. The guy's done about all you can do in the game"

Nets coach Steve Nash was correct in at least part of his assessment, as Irving had a spectacular game in front of all the vocal Boston Celtics fans. If the fans were able to rattle Irving, it only made him play better.

Coach Steve Nash will need to find a way to get this version of his superstar point guard to show up in game two of the series against the Celtics, plus the best version of the rest of his team.

Coach Steve Nash and Kyrie Irving ready for the Brooklyn Nets for game two against the Boston Celtics

Celtics fans were vocal in game one and will be the same in-game two

Game one of the series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets was a hostile environment for Kyrie Irving, and Coach Steve Nash should expect the same in game two.

Celtics fans got such a response from Irving during the first game that they are likely going to find ways to try and torment him even more.

"You know what's going to happen in Game 2? They're going to be talking more smack."

Kyrie Irving proved in game one that the fans could not make him play worse by trying to get in his head, but the reaction Irving gave will only increase the smack talk.

Boston will be one of the most hostile environments in basketball for game two, but that may not improve the Celtics' chances of winning again.

Coach Steve Nash will need to find a way to get Kyrie Irving's teammates to play at their best alongside the superstar point guard if they want to win game two.

Still, the Boston Celtics won the first game of the series, drastically improving their chances of winning the series. If Boston's starters can repeat their game one performance three more times, they can win the series.

