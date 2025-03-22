Brooklyn Nets Injury Report: Latest on D'Angelo Russell and Cam Thomas' status vs Indiana Pacers (March. 22)

The Brooklyn Nets face a difficult task as they prepare to play the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trailing 1-2 in the season series, the Nets will aim to even things up. However, a depleted roster makes that goal seem improbable as key contributors D’Angelo Russell and Cam Thomas will be sidelined.

Ad

Russell is officially listed out due to a lingering ankle injury he's managing. This injury dates back to the Feb. 20 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, after which he missed five straight games — the Nets went just 1-4 during this stretch.

Russell did participate in each of the past two games, averaging 20 points and 6.5 assists in over 30 minutes per contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cam Thomas is another key offensive piece for the Nets who is out. Thomas, who was in the midst of a career-best season, suffered a left hamstring strain during a Mar. 13 clash against the Chicago Bulls.

This marks his third hamstring injury of the campaign, resulting in the coaching staff shutting him down for the remainder of the season.

Apart from De’Anthony Melton who hasn't played a game for the team this season, the Brooklyn Nets have also added Ziaire Williams to their injury report. The young forward is listed as “questionable” for Saturday’s game due to a hamstring injury.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

To break their two-game losing streak and close the gap on the 11th-seeded Toronto Raptors, the Nets will need a major performance from Cameron Johnson. Having scored 26 points in the previous contest against the Pacers, one can expect the forward to carry the offensive load.

Where to watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers?

The Brooklyn Nets will be hosted by the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the contest scheduled to tip off at 5:00 p.m. ET.

For fans interested in catching the action, the Nets-Pacers game will air live on FDSIN (local) and YES (local). Additionally, viewers can catch the live stream starting one hour before tip-off on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.