Brooklyn Nets sign former G-League star Alize Johnson to a tentative multi-year deal

The Brooklyn Nets have been the talk of the town lately, as the team has signed some big names to add to the likes of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The championship contenders are second in the Eastern Conference standings, but it looks like the front office is still not done making adjustments to the roster.

Alize Johnson signs for the Brooklyn Nets

According to ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, forward Alize Johnson has decided to join the Brooklyn Nets on a multi-year deal. Johnson has been a valuable asset for the Nets in the past few weeks, averaging a healthy 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds on 65.7% shooting from the field.

A Missouri State Bears product, Alize Johnson, has played for the Indiana Pacers apart from the Brooklyn Nets so far. Johnson has averaged an underwhelming 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in his short career, but this season he has put in productive performances for Steve Nash's men.

Forward Alize Johnson has agreed to a multi-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets worth up to $4.1 million, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Johnson's productivity parlayed two consecutive 10-day contracts into the new deal with the Nets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2021

Adding capable defenders has been a priority for the Brooklyn Nets front office since NBA trade deadline day, and Johnson's size will provide just that for Kevin Durant and co.

Johnson's 6'7, 212 lbs frame allows him to be an intimidating figure inside the paint and on the perimeter for opposition forwards and guards. Simply put, the Brooklyn Nets desperately lack length in the forward spots and Johnson provides them with that.

The Brooklyn Nets have won six out of their last eight games, outplaying teams on both ends of the floor. The team recently welcomed back two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant, who is being eased into the starting lineup following a hamstring injury.

The Brooklyn Nets are aiming for the Larry O'Brien Trophy and have allocated all their resources in an attempt to do so. It will be intriguing to see how much help Alize Johnson can be of in their endeavors.

