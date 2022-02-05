"This might be the best thing to happen for the Nets" - Jay Williams not concerned by the Brooklyn Nets’ recent struggles, says it’s better for them to be seeded 5th or lower

The Brooklyn Nets, who were considered one of the favorites from the Eastern Conference at the start of the season, have now hit a slump. The Nets are currently ranked sixth in the East and are on a six-game losing streak after a disappointing 101-112 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. A major reason for their poor form has been the removal of Kevin Durant from the team’s rotation, due to a knee injury.

Mike Greenberg of ESPN’s “Get Up” had former NBA player Jay Williams on his show to discuss how some of the teams are doing right now. With various teams in the East improving their performance, Greenberg raised a question on what’s going wrong with the Brooklyn Nets. William was quick to respond, by saying:

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with the Brooklyn Nets. I think right now you just have to be cool, calm and collected, and I will say this – I projected a month ago, with KD being out, with Kyrie being able to play only road games, that this might be the best thing to happen for the Nets.”

Williams then went on to explain how this would benefit the Nets in terms of ultimately playing playoff games on the road, which would see their "Big 3" take to the floor together.

“Because they would drop in that five to eight range as relative seedings for the playoffs. If they stay in that range, can you imagine, they're going to have the majority of their games with the big three on the court. In Kyrie, James Harden and Kevin Durant.”

Will the ongoing slump improve the Brooklyn Nets’ chances?

Finishing seventh or eighth will mean the Brooklyn Nets will have to go through the Play-In tournament – to confirm their playoff spot. With the likes of the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers picking up their performances, the Brooklyn Nets cannot afford to take it lightly.

When Jay Williams was questioned on Get Up about the significance of games played during this part of the season, he remained seemingly optimistic. Suggesting that all that matters to the Nets and other teams in the league is the playoffs.

“Look, these are the dog days at the NBA for me, in February I understand everybody wants the team to be great all the time and dominate the league. What matters is the playoffs, and when this team is healthy during the playoffs – that’s all that will count.”

Considering the roster that the 29-22 Brooklyn Nets have, many feel that their current record is cause for concern. Kevin Durant is yet to be re-evaluated, James Harden is managing hamstring issues and Kyrie Irving can only play in away games. That presents a mountain of problems for coach Steve Nash, who also picked up some of the criticism.

Williams shed light on the team’s struggles, saying he understands what has led to the Nets' current predicament.

“There are a lot of new pieces, that are adding on to this team – a lot of questions about what they do defensively. You can also make the question of Steve Nash and his adjustments as a coach – I understand all that.”

Williams then went on to highlight how important Kevin Durant is to their roster and the impact of his continued absence.

“All I’m saying is, when you remove the leading scorer in the NBA, one of the most efficient players to ever play the game and his leadership and that toughness that he brings to the table – dog mentality, that means something.”

Kevin Durant has now missed nine games since his injury, and the Nets have gone 2-7 in that stretch. They have two difficult matchups coming up as they face the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets. Losing those games could see the Nets drop further in the conference standings.

Steve Nash will be hoping to have Kevin Durant back fit and healthy relatively soon as the team makes a run at this year's NBA title.

