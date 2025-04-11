Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 11, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Brooklyn Nets at the Target Center on Friday. This is a crucial game for the Timberwolves, as they hold the eighth seed (47-33) in the Western Conference. They are separated by the No. 2-seeded Lakers by just two games.

Ad

With the playoff race in the West alive, Minnesota cannot afford to drop this game. Meanwhile, the Nets’ season is all but over. Brooklyn holds the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference and has already been eliminated from playoff contention. They hold a record of 3-7 over their last 10 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The Nets-Timberwolves game will go live from the Target Center at 9:00 p.m. EST (6:00 p.m. PT) on Friday. Fans can stream the game live with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Nets (+1400) vs. Timberwolves (-3233)

Odds: Nets (+19) vs. Timberwolves (-19)

Total (O/U): Nets (o216.5 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u216.5 -110)

Note: The odds could change closer to tipoff.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far, the Timberwolves have only met the Nets once during the 2024-25 season. The game took place on April 3 and was won by Minnesota following a stellar outing by Anthony Edwards (28 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals).

Meanwhile, the Nets relied on Nicolas Claxton, who recorded 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the loss. Dariq Whitehead also had a solid game, scoring 17 points off the bench.

Coming into this game, the Nets will have most of their best players like Cameron Johnson and D’Angelo Russell on the sidelines due to injury. On the other hand, the Timberwolves can afford and likely will field their best lineup to ensure they win this crucial match.

Ad

It’ll be difficult for Brooklyn to put up a fight against Minnesota with such a depleted lineup.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineup

Nets

PG: Reece Beekman | SG: Keon Johnson | SF: Ziaire Williams | PF: Trendon Watford | C: Nic Claxton

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Ad

Anthony Edwards has come to life over the last five games. He has put Minnesota on his back and is single-handedly trying to take them to the playoffs. He is averaging 33.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. It could pay off to bet on Edwards surpassing his points prop of 26.5 on Friday.

Rudy Gobert has also been stellar for Minnesota, recording 16.4 points and 13.2 rebounds over his last five outings. It is unlikely that Rudy will struggle to surpass his rebounds prop of 10.5 against an ill-equipped Nets team.

Ad

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Timberwolves will likely not give any ground to the Brooklyn Nets. Expect them to dominate Friday’s game against Brooklyn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.