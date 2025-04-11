Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 11, 2025

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Brooklyn Nets at the Target Center on Friday. This is a crucial game for the Timberwolves, as they hold the eighth seed (47-33) in the Western Conference. They are separated by the No. 2-seeded Lakers by just two games.
With the playoff race in the West alive, Minnesota cannot afford to drop this game. Meanwhile, the Nets’ season is all but over. Brooklyn holds the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference and has already been eliminated from playoff contention. They hold a record of 3-7 over their last 10 games.
Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips
The Nets-Timberwolves game will go live from the Target Center at 9:00 p.m. EST (6:00 p.m. PT) on Friday. Fans can stream the game live with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Moneyline: Nets (+1400) vs. Timberwolves (-3233)
Odds: Nets (+19) vs. Timberwolves (-19)
Total (O/U): Nets (o216.5 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u216.5 -110)
Note: The odds could change closer to tipoff.
Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview
So far, the Timberwolves have only met the Nets once during the 2024-25 season. The game took place on April 3 and was won by Minnesota following a stellar outing by Anthony Edwards (28 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals).
Meanwhile, the Nets relied on Nicolas Claxton, who recorded 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the loss. Dariq Whitehead also had a solid game, scoring 17 points off the bench.
Coming into this game, the Nets will have most of their best players like Cameron Johnson and D’Angelo Russell on the sidelines due to injury. On the other hand, the Timberwolves can afford and likely will field their best lineup to ensure they win this crucial match.
It’ll be difficult for Brooklyn to put up a fight against Minnesota with such a depleted lineup.
Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineup
Nets
PG: Reece Beekman | SG: Keon Johnson | SF: Ziaire Williams | PF: Trendon Watford | C: Nic Claxton
Timberwolves
PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert
Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips
Anthony Edwards has come to life over the last five games. He has put Minnesota on his back and is single-handedly trying to take them to the playoffs. He is averaging 33.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. It could pay off to bet on Edwards surpassing his points prop of 26.5 on Friday.
Rudy Gobert has also been stellar for Minnesota, recording 16.4 points and 13.2 rebounds over his last five outings. It is unlikely that Rudy will struggle to surpass his rebounds prop of 10.5 against an ill-equipped Nets team.
Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction
The Timberwolves will likely not give any ground to the Brooklyn Nets. Expect them to dominate Friday’s game against Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.